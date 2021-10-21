Mikey Williams Makes History With First Charter Membership NFT Program

Own Charter Membership NFTs of your favorite athletes and take part in the upside of their careers. Check out our Athlete Pipeline – we have over 40 athletes coming to market, and the list is growing daily! Only owners of Charter Membership NFTs can buy Event NFTs issued by that Athlete for $1.00 for the rest of his or her career.

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--I Got It is offering Mikey Williams Charter Membership NFTs on its platform and will change the way fans can interact with their favorite players.

Fans will be able to purchase Charter Member NFTs in teenage basketball phenom, Mikey Williams, which will allow holders of his Charter Member NFTs to purchase future Event NFTs issued by Mikey Williams commemorating his on-court and off-court achievements in the future. Charter Member NFT Holders can keep the Event NFTs or sell them on the I Got It Marketplace to third parties.

If you are a Charter Member NFT Holder, you will be able to buy an NFT that is issued when Mikey gets drafted in the NBA, or when he scores his first triple-double, or when he wins a Finals MVP!

“I Got It has enabled me to deliver a revolutionary NFT product to my fans. I want to share in the upside in my career with my fans and NFT investors that share my optimism for a long and great career,” remarked Mikey Williams.

Fans can download the I Got It App or access the web version to join the hottest market in the digital collectible/NFT industry. Fans can build collections, and trade and resell their Charter Member NFTs and Event NFTs on the marketplace.

“Until now, there was no way for a fan to participate in the upside of an athlete’s career. We have developed the unique Charter Member NFT program for this purpose and to empower young athletes and their fans in a revolutionary program. We are excited about our pipeline of athletes, and Mikey is a great example of an ideal partner for us,” stated Nicole Johnson, Vice Chairperson and Co-Founder.

Users can follow I Got It on social media and join its Discord channel and stay on top of the next athlete offerings and join pre-purchase queues.

About I Got It

I Got It is a technology company devoted to providing best-in-class software solutions to support partners in their pursuit to increase fan engagement and drive revenue, through its unique marketplace and patented auction platform. On these marketplaces, partners can offer in-game memorabilia, unique experiences, and digital collectibles. I Got It has multi-year partnerships with franchises in the NFL and NBA and has direct deals with over 40+ elite athletes across sports. The company is on the leading-edge of digital collectible creation (NFT and non-NFT) and can provide end-to-end minting and turnkey issuance and secondary trading platforms for its partners. While I Got It can deliver its technology as a standalone app or as a white label solution, its primary offering is an integrated feature, bringing the action to existing users of the respective team or partner apps. I Got It is privately held by its executive team, founders, athlete partners and several third-party investors. For more information, visit www.igotitapp.com, download one of I Got It’s existing partner apps, and follow I Got It on social media: @igotitauction for IG, FB and TW.