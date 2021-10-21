Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Signs Biggest Franchise Development Agreement in Brand History

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has signed the biggest area development agreement in the company’s history with Rothwell Development Company, LLC, a Nashville-based developer. Per the agreement, Rothwell Development will open 18 Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii units in Tennessee with four units in Knoxville, two units in Gatlinburg and 12 units, initially, in the greater Nashville area with an option to open an additional 15-20 units.

“We felt very comfortable throughout our evaluation process with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii because they share the same values in business and customer relationship that we do at Rothwell Development,” said Cody Rothwell, President of Rothwell Development Company, LLC. “When we saw the support team that Bad Ass Coffee CEO Scott Snyder has developed, from sales and marketing to franchise operations and support, it was more than impressive.”

“This is a very big moment in our brand’s history,” said Scott Snyder, CEO for Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “The partnership with Rothwell Development Company is not only a great entry into the Nashville market, but also validation of the company’s aggressive growth plan and a product of the work that’s been done by our team to revive this brand as an attractive multi-unit investment opportunity. We believe that Rothwell Development company brings a level of enthusiasm, integrity and development/construction experience that will make this a strong partnership today and in the future.”

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was purchased in mid-2019 by the Royal Aloha Coffee Company, which then set in motion a strategic plan for the brand’s aggressive growth plans. It started with an overhaul of existing branding, packaging and restaurant design for its national franchise stores and then followed with the recruitment of a seasoned senior leadership team. That team is charged with executing a multi-channel growth plan that is led by franchise store growth and development.

The new stores being built by Rothwell Development Company will be the first ever for the brand in Tennessee. “Our goal is to establish Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii as the No. 1 coffee hub in Tennessee,” Rothwell said. “The product is superior – bar none – to any other on the market and we are so excited to bring a taste of Hawaii to Tennessee.”

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores differentiate themselves in a crowded coffee category with a 32-year-old brand cult following, the largest selection of delicious 100% Hawaiian Coffees and international blends, a new innovative food menu, Bad Ass Coffee branded merchandise and a relaxing Hawaiian environment that is welcoming and full of Aloha Spirit.

As Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii continues its national franchise expansion, it is seeking qualified, experienced, and passionate franchisees and multi-unit franchise operators to develop the break-out concept in select geographic markets.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees “with a kick” from the Hawaiian Islands through 23 franchise locations, with more to open soon. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.