BNP Paribas Launches New Philanthropic Campaign with Independent Nonprofit, The Forgotten International

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BNP Paribas, a leading international bank, is pleased to announce today the launch of a new structured notes campaign benefitting The Forgotten International, the independent nonprofit developing programs to alleviate poverty.

The donations raised from the campaign will specifically benefit one of the nonprofit’s important projects at La Comunidad de Niños Sagrada Familia, a large school, orphanage, and medical clinic in Peru, housing over 1,000 children. BNP Paribas will donate to The Forgotten International a portion of the bank’s proceeds from structured products notes sales. The donation will cover thousands of meals for children housed at the orphanage.

Nathalie Texier-Guillot, BNP Paribas Head of Equity Sales US, said, “BNP Paribas has a long history of giving back to groups in need across the world. Today’s launch of our donation campaign is another example of this philosophy at work. This donation will help an organization that has been severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, only to see its needs continue to expand. Tom Nazario’s commitment and work is very inspiring and I am looking forward to partnering with The Forgotten International to positively impact the life of Sagrada Familia’s kids.”

Thomas Nazario, The Forgotten International Founder, commented, “In a world that is being challenged on so many fronts, today all individuals, businesses, corporations and governments must do their part to help those most vulnerable. More recently, so many are suffering simply from the inability to acquire the food they need to survive. By way of this initiative, we are so thankful that BNP Paribas USA is again partnering with us at The Forgotten International to help feed the over 1,000 children at the Sagrada Familia School and Orphanage in Peru. I applaud them in their efforts to help those who, in many cases, are simply too poor to live without the help of others.”

BNP Paribas has a long track-record of commitment to its global community. The firm has worked closely with both The Forgotten International and the Sagrada Familia Orphanage and School for a number of years, and has seen employees travel to Peru to aid with on-the-ground efforts. Additionally, the firm’s Women in Global Markets Group organized a successful employee-led fundraising campaign to aid this project in 2019. In this latest philanthropic campaign, BNP Paribas will fund the cost of a child’s daily meals at the Sagrada Familia School and Orphanage for every $10,000 of structured products notes purchased by the bank’s clients.

La Comunidad de Niños Sagrada Familia

Founded over 30 years ago in Ventanilla, Peru by Miguel Rodriguez, La Sagrada Familia has blossomed. Starting as a safe place for street children to sleep, La Sagrada Familia expanded, first becoming a large school, orphanage, and medical clinic, and then introducing vocational workshops for children who need to find jobs. Miguel came to this mission after experiencing a family tragedy and now puts his energy into providing love and care to all the children coming into this community. Alumni of Sagrada Familia are now working as successful teachers, lawyers, and other professionals. The orphanage now has over 1,000 children at the school.

The Forgotten International

The Forgotten International’s mission is to develop programs that alleviate poverty and the suffering associated with poverty both in the United States and worldwide, in particular, that experienced by women and children.

For more information please see www.theforgottenintl.org.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is the European Union’s leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 68 countries and has more than 193,000 employees, including nearly 148,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Retail Banking for the Group’s retail-banking networks and several specialized businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval ; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions ; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated retail-banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, Eastern Europe as well as via a large network in the western part of the United States. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.

BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

About BNP Paribas in the USA

BNP Paribas has built a strong and diversified presence in the United States to support its client base. The bank employs close to 14,000 people and has had a presence in the USA since the late 1800s. Bank of the West serves over 2 million individuals and small & businesses through a network of around 600 branches and business centers. Large corporate and institutional clients are serviced by BNP Paribas’ Corporate & Institutional Banking franchise that has a presence in the main US cities, in addition to a global reach through a network of offices in EMEA and APAC. The bank also offers asset management services through BNP Paribas Asset Management as well as Real Estate and Fleet Services through partnerships.

For more information please see www.usa.bnpparibas.com/en/.