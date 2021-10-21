Wabtec Wins Equipment Contract to Modernize Chicago’s Metra Commuter Rail Service

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) announced today an order to improve passenger experience, reliability, and safety for Metra, the commuter rail system in the Chicago metropolitan area serving the city of Chicago and its surrounding suburbs. The contract includes the latest brakes, passenger access doors, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), and event recorder solutions for 200 new rail cars.

“We are thrilled to begin work on this large-scale contract supplying the most advanced technology for doors, brakes, and HVAC to one of the world’s busiest commuter rail systems,” said Lilian Leroux, Wabtec Transit President. “This new contract builds upon our position as a leading equipment manufacturer on both sides of the Atlantic and across the world, and will ensure safe, reliable, and timely passenger service to millions of riders over 1,200 miles of track and across more than 240 stations throughout the greater Chicago land area.”

Wabtec will provide 800 double doorways and 400 single doorways, which include the new DLC Next door control unit, one of the most modern door control systems in the world. This solution includes touchless buttons to protect passenger’s health and safety. It also enables acoustic sealing of cabin end-doors and allows for 80-percent commonality between all types of doors making maintenance easier. It is one of the most reliable and robust door systems available in the industry.

The HVAC system will also provide another level of passenger comfort and safety. Wabtec will install 400 passenger HVAC systems, with an efficient energy management system.

In addition, Wabtec will supply its proven FastBrake microprocessor controlled braking system along with the latest generation wheel slide protection to provide optimum stopping distances in adverse conditions. This system will allow interoperability with existing fleet cars.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. The company has approximately 27,000 employees located at facilities in 50 countries throughout the world. Visit Wabtec’s new website at: www.wabteccorp.com.