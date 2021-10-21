ESO Partners with Bound Tree Medical to Create Integrated Inventory Management Ecosystem for EMS Agencies and Fire Departments

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESO, the leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, hospitals, and state EMS/trauma offices today announced its partnership with Bound Tree Medical to fully integrate its recently announced ESO Inventory platform to create a comprehensive inventory management ecosystem for streamlined purchasing and restocking. ESO Inventory is a modern, cloud-based inventory management platform to help EMS agencies and fire departments quickly and easily manage supplies and medications.

“We are proud to partner with an industry leader like Bound Tree to deliver a revolutionary inventory management platform for EMS agencies and fire departments,” said Allen Johnson, Chief Product Officer for ESO. “Managing and restocking inventory is a tedious and time-consuming process. ESO Inventory simplifies the entire process so EMS providers can spend more time being ready rather than getting ready.”

Key Highlights of ESO Inventory include:

Bound Tree Medical Partnership: Upcoming integration with ESO Inventory to track and manage restocking status quickly and easily.

ePCR Integration: Integrated workflows allow for seamless inventory automation. EMS providers record interventions and medication administered in an ePCR and ESO Inventory will pre-populate used supplies.

Expiration Prevention: ESO Inventory flags aging medications in specific locations so you can transfer and use them before they expire. Any meds that do expire are automatically flagged.

Vehicle Inventory: ESO Inventory gives field providers a single place to record rig stock checks, review supplies used on calls, and restock their vehicle.

“We’re excited to work with ESO and streamline the inventory management process,” said Alisha Enrico, Director of Product Management and Vendor Relations for Bound Tree Medical. “The ability to introduce automation into the supply chain allows first responders and providers to focus on serving their communities. We feel this is a real game changer for the industry.”

ESO Inventory is a refreshingly intuitive inventory management interface that connects EMS processes for both improved visibility and streamlined workflows. To learn more about ESO Inventory, visit www.eso.com/inventory.

About ESO

ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and state EMS offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers throughout North America with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com.

About Sarnova and Bound Tree Medical

Sarnova is the leading national specialty distributor of healthcare products in the emergency medical services (EMS) and acute care markets. The company is comprised of four major business units: Bound Tree Medical, Cardio Partners, Emergency Medical Products and Tri-anim Health Services. Bound Tree Medical is a leading, nationwide distributor of emergency medical equipment, supplies and pharmaceuticals to EMS, fire and other first responders. For more information, visit www.boundtree.com.