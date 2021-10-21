DYN’R Medical Systems and Mevion announce the launch of the SDX® Respiratory Gating System synchronized interface with MEVION S250i and the completion of the installation at OU Health.

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DYN’R Medical Systems and Mevion Medical Systems, the leader in compact proton therapy, are delighted to announce the launch of a new gating option for their joint customers.

The SDX Respiratory Gating system helps to protect and prevent irradiation of unaffected healthy tissues and vital organs located close to a tumor. Its cutting-edge technology enhances therapeutic accuracy and incorporates direct lung volume measurement with clear bio-visual feedback to guide the patient throughout the session. The SDX System is the most effective proton therapy respiratory monitoring solution, especially during the lung, breast and liver treatments.

Following the development and the successful conclusion of the Verification & Validation (V&V) tests completed by Mevion and DYN’R teams between 2019 and 2020, the SDX® System can now be synchronized with the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System, automatically stopping the proton beam when tumor motion is detected. Made possible by the interoperability of the Mevion Beam Gating and the SDX Gating Module interfaces, the duo provides increased accuracy of high-dose treatments while, above all, maintaining patient safety.

The NCI-Designated OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center is the first center to utilize this powerful tool, in conjunction with Mevion’s HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning technology, to rapidly deliver sharp and robust fields to patients with breast cancer.

“The development of the synchronized interface with MEVION S250i was an important target of our business development plan” said Francois Galzin, President & CEO of DYN’R Medical Systems. “We are pleased with the quality of our partnership with Mevion, and the launch of this new solution shows the efficiency of the works realized by our teams to fight together, and each day better against cancer. It will allow all our joint customers, wherever they are based on the planet, to benefit from a high-level solution made to manage respiratory motion while increasing their patient’s safety”.

“We are committed to offer fully integrated and customizable motion management systems that enable our customers to select the best tools for their center,” said Armin Langenegger, Director of Production Solutions at Mevion. “The successful partnership with DYN’R and the incorporation of the SDX Gating System compliments the speed and precision of the MEVION S250i, assuring the best possible outcomes for patients.”

Prior to the installation, OU Health utilized the SDX System in Manual Mode, which significantly increases the treatment’s margin precision while treating moving tumors with the DYN’R deep inspiration breath-hold solution (DIBH). Therapists have real-time access to internal organ positioning and are empowered to manually stop the beam at any moment if they note any undesirable internal motion.

DYN’R and Mevion will be exhibiting at the upcoming American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting in Chicago, IL from October 24th to the 26th and attendees are invited to visit the companies during the event to learn more.

About DYN’R Medical Systems

DYN’R Medical Systems is a French based industry leader in spirometry and respiratory measurement. It created the SDX® Respiratory Gating System to serve an essential function: managing thoracic and abdominal tumor motion during imaging and radiation therapy.

For more information, please visit www.SDX-gating.com

About Mevion Medical Systems

Since 2004, Mevion Medical Systems has been the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion was the first company to innovate this new single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Mevion’s flagship product, the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning, is the world’s smallest proton therapy system that eliminates the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost that exists with other proton therapy systems. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts, with a presence in Europe and Asia.

For more information, please visit www.mevion.com