Wipro partners with National Grid to drive Data Center consolidation and implement next generation hybrid cloud architecture.

NEW YORK & LONDON & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company has signed a multi-year global strategic IT and digital deal with London - headquartered National Grid, a leading multinational electric and gas utility provider to accelerate their digital innovation journey.

As part of this engagement, Wipro through its Boundaryless Enterprise solutions will facilitate National Grid’s continued digital transformation, integration of its managed services and consolidation of multiple data centers across UK and US to next generation hosting services. These sustainable data centers will allow for enhanced program governance, as well as heightened consolidation and the migration of all server and application functions from traditional data centers. Wipro will also help with mainframe migration and transition to managed services, including the eventual implementation of a hybrid cloud solution for National Grid.

Shannon Soland, Chief Technology Officer, National Grid said, “As a strategic partner, Wipro will help us accelerate our digital journey as we work to achieve next generation capabilities in infrastructure hosting services. Wipro’s expertise will be instrumental as we work to improve our operating model to align with our Net Zero carbon commitment.”

Daniel Jablonski, Head of Cloud and Hosting Services, National Grid said, “Our data center consolidation efforts will allow us to realize an over 60% reduction in our data center footprint as well as realize a 40% reduction in our data center CO2 emissions. Additionally this transformational program, in conjunction with Wipro, will position our IT capabilities to enable modernized SDDC techniques, technologies, and operating model to accelerate our own digital transformation as National Grid continues to build the future of energy.”

As part of the collaboration with National Grid, Wipro through its innovative solutions and expertise will deliver a flexible, scalable and resilient digital transformation journey for National Grid.

Geoffrey Jue, Vice President - ENU Sector Head, Wipro Limited said, “National Grid is one of the world’s largest utility companies, and Wipro is excited to be named as a strategic partner. This new collaboration builds on the successful two-decade-old partnership between the two companies. Wipro will employ standardized tools and processes to provide cloud services that will strengthen National Grid’s infrastructure services, and support its strategic business objectives.”

Note: The deal was highlighted in Wipro Limited's financial results announcement press release, dated July 15, 2021, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (Q1 FY21-22), with a description of National Grid, but without naming the company.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 220,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.