Wrench Group Partners with Morris-Jenkins, #1 provider of HVAC and Plumbing Services in Charlotte Region

MARIETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrench Group, LLC, (“Wrench”) a national leader in home services, announced that it has partnered with Morris-Jenkins, a family-owned and operated air conditioning, heating and plumbing company based in Charlotte, N.C.

The partnership expands the Wrench Group presence into the Carolinas. Morris-Jenkins was founded in 1958, and is the largest provider of HVAC and plumbing services in the Carolinas. They are the official air conditioning, heating and plumbing partner of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

“Morris-Jenkins’ reputation for outstanding customer service is unparalleled, not just in the Carolinas, but around the country as well,” said Ken Haines, Wrench Group CEO. “When you see the culture and customer loyalty they have built, it’s no surprise that they’ve had phenomenal growth as a company, making them an ideal fit for the Wrench Group family.”

“Our motto has always been to treat our customers, employees and suppliers with honesty, integrity, fairness and respect, and Wrench Group shares those values with us,” said Dewey Jenkins, Chairman of Morris-Jenkins. “The technology and operations support we’ll receive from Wrench will allow us to not only continue to serve our customers with the highest level of friendly care that they’re used to, but to do so with even more convenience for homeowners in the Charlotte area.”

“At Morris-Jenkins, our core purpose is to make it easy for our customers to do business with us, and that’s exactly what joining the Wrench Group family will help us continue to do,” said Jonathan Bancroft, President and CEO of Morris-Jenkins. “They bring game-changing technology and a stellar track record of helping businesses grow to serve more customers across the country, and we’re excited to be a part of that.”

Morris-Jenkins will retain its local leadership and management, and continue to operate under the Morris-Jenkins brand. They currently have approximately 500 team members, and serve more than 150,000 clients across the Charlotte metro area. Morris-Jenkins’s investment banker was Intrepid Investment Bankers, LLC, a subsidiary of MUFG Union Bank N.A., and legal counsel was Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson, P.A.

About Wrench Group

Wrench Group, LLC is a national leader operating in 17 markets across 11 states, and was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in the nation. The locations provide home repair, replacement and maintenance services specializing in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, plumbing, water, and electrical services. The company collectively serves more than 1.25 million customers annually with 4,100 team members in the Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers-Naples, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Louisville, Orlando, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco Bay Area, southern Maryland and Tampa Bay metropolitan areas. The locations have developed strong reputations with brands that date back to the 1940s. For more information, please visit us at www.wrenchgroup.com.