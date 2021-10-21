Igloo Revs up Its NASCAR-Licensed Playmate Coolers With a Limited-Edition NASCAR Greats Driver Series

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Igloo and NASCAR® released the limited-edition NASCAR Greats Driver Series of Playmate coolers that expand upon the previously released NASCAR Playmate Series. This new collection of NASCAR-licensed Playmate coolers features custom artwork inspired by NASCAR Hall of Fame drivers Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. and is available now at igloocoolers.com/nascar.

“We’re shifting our partnership with NASCAR into a higher gear through new Playmate coolers inspired by some of the most celebrated drivers in NASCAR history,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. are all indisputably NASCAR greats, and these coolers — featuring distinct designs inspired by different points in their careers — will give fans a cool way to proudly show their undying support.”

With this limited-edition NASCAR Greats Playmate collection, Igloo is paying tribute to three storied NASCAR careers; each driver’s limited-edition Playmate cooler features custom artwork on the classic tent top. The all-black Dale Earnhardt Playmate Pal is designed after his iconic race car, complete with legacy logos on the sides, bold stripes throughout and the Dale Earnhardt signature and “The Intimidator” logo, Earnhardt’s well-deserved nickname, on the front and back. Inspired by Jeff Gordon’s bright, multicolored and widely recognized car paint scheme — subsequently nicknaming him the Rainbow Warrior — the Jeff Gordon Playmate Pal design features the famous rainbow stripes, DuPont sponsor logo and No. 24. The Dale Earnhardt Jr. Playmate Pal is modeled after Earnhardt Jr.’s professional race team JR Motorsports, with checkers, racing stripes and the official team logo incorporated into the design.

All Igloo Playmate Pal coolers licensed by NASCAR are available on igloocoolers.com/nascar for $39.99 each, while supplies last.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).