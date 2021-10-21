LawPay Announces Integration With Cloud-Based Practice Management Software, uLawPractice

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LawPay, the leading online payment solution for legal professionals, has announced their new partnership with uLawPractice. This new integration combines uLaw’s accounting-focused, cloud-based practice management solution with LawPay’s integrated online payments.

uLaw is Canada’s most trusted legal accounting and practice management solution. This new integration will serve the 30,000 law firms in the Canadian market, and uLaw users will now have access to services from the leading online payment solution, LawPay. In addition to managing their entire operation, professionals can expect the following benefits from the LawPay and uLaw integration:

Automated compliance: uLaw was built within the framework established by Law Societies and the Canada Revenue Agency, and LawPay ensures all users are in compliance with regulators

uLaw was built within the framework established by Law Societies and the Canada Revenue Agency, and LawPay ensures all users are in compliance with regulators All-in-one management: The uLaw platform combines legal accounting with practice management, and now integrated online payment acceptance via credit card

The uLaw platform combines legal accounting with practice management, and now integrated online payment acceptance via credit card Canadian built: Built with Canadians in mind, uLaw offers automated court forms and regulatory adherence to all provinces and territories

“We’re so excited that LawPay will be partnering with uLawPractice, the most trusted legal accounting solution in Canada,” said Meg Swanson, Chief Marketing Officer of LawPay. “With uLawPractice’s robust practice management solution and LawPay’s innovative payments, professionals will now be able to manage their entire operation with this integration.”

Using LawPay payments, professionals get paid on average 39% faster. With LawPay and uLaw, Canadian legal professionals are well-equipped to get paid faster and save time throughout their day.

“Digital payments are an important technology to be integrated with. Some of our clients were requesting that we integrate with LawPay specifically, so it’s always a joy to incorporate features that end-users want to see. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it saves time and money for our users,” said Sam Cooley, Director of Marketing of uLawPractice.

Learn more about uLaw and LawPay here: https://www.lawpay.com/partners/ulawpractice/.

About uLawPractice

uLawPractice is Canada’s most trusted digital legal assistant. Founded in 2011, the company was founded on the vision that all law offices in Canada ought to have an affordable, cloud-based interface where they can handle their books, records, and compliance documents. uLawPractice helps legal professionals automate the business component of their legal enterprise, so staff can focus on the tasks that matter most. Learn more about how uLawPractice can automate your office by visiting uLawPractice.com.

About LawPay

LawPay was developed specifically to help law firms streamline billings and collections, providing a simple, secure solution for legal clients to pay their bills. LawPay is the industry leader in legal payments, providing a cost-effective solution for more than 50,000 law firms around the country. It's available through all 50 state bars, 60+ local and specialty bars and the ABA as a vetted and recommended payment solution for the legal industry. LawPay is also the ALA’s Exclusive VIP Partner for Payment Processing. Learn more at lawpay.com.