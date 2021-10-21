SSZN Selects Newsight's NSI1000 Chip for Its Advanced Industry 4.0 Production Line Sensors

NESS ZIONA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newsight Imaging Ltd., an innovative semiconductor company developing machine vision sensors, spectral vision chips and systems, announces a commercial agreement with SSZN. SSZN is a leader in developing smart industry 4.0 solutions for supporting automated production line supervision. Newsight will provide SSZN with the NSI1000 - its new and advanced sensor chip.

The deal follows a successful design-win where SSZN conducted an evaluation using the NSI1000 chip, closely supported by Newsight's engineering teams in Israel and Shenzhen. The first order of 100,000 chips will be supplied in the upcoming months.

The NSI1000 CMOS Image sensor chip, launched by Newsight last year, consists of 32 lines of 1024 pixels and it supports multiple modes, such as multi-triangulation for state-of-the-art accuracy and fast operation on production line inspection. The sensor implements Newsight's enhanced Time of Flight (eTOF™) technology for advanced, long-range, and high-resolution 3D depth image capturing. SSZN integrates the chip into its advanced industrial sensor lines, which serve SSZN’s major customers.

“SSZN is committed to providing high-performance industrial inspection automation, as we dedicate our efforts to streamlining customer operations worldwide. Our cutting-edge technology provides highly integrated solutions for production supervision, enabling real time monitoring and maneuverability for any manufacturing process. Following our evaluation, we are pleased to have chosen Newsight’s image sensors upon proving their high quality and performance”, said Mr. GK Wang, CEO of SSZN.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with SSZN" says Mr. Eli Assoolin, CEO and Chairperson of Newsight Imaging Ltd. "Being chosen by such an important industry 4.0 player further highlights Newsight's product performance and customer value. Our disruptive sensor is embedded with unique features to support the extensive demands of smart manufacturing. We are currently running numerous evaluations with lead players, already marking several design-wins. Our upcoming NSI9000 sensor chip, with a 1024x480 depth resolution, will undoubtedly be a game changer for various industries, such as the automotive and smart manufacturing industries".

About SSZN

The company’s solution is widely implemented in various industries, including: 3C, traditional manufacturing, new energy power battery, mechanical processing procedure inspection, electrical testing and others. The company has partnered with customers such as Foxconn, BYD, Lite-On, Huawei, Daheng, Tongda and Han's Laser, and has led to significantly reduced manufacturing costs, improved product quality and optimized efficiency.

About Newsight

Newsight develops advanced CMOS image sensor chips for 3D machine vision and spectral analysis. Newsight’s depth camera sensors for machine vision serve verticals such as Mobile, Robotics, Industry 4.0, Automotive Safety etc. The company has recently launched its one-of-a-kind solid-state LiDAR reference design, the eTOF™ LiDAR – based on the NSI1000 sensor. The company has US and EU patents and has received 3 grants by the Israeli Innovation Authority.