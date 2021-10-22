Stream I.T. Consulting Ltd. Joins the Alida Partner Network to Optimize Customer Experiences in Asia

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today announced Stream will join its Partner Network to deliver industry-leading customer experience (CX) and insights to organizations in Asia Pacific.

​​“We are excited to partner with Alida. Alida’s deep experience and leading-edge Total Experience Management platform complement our insights digital expertise and enable us to expand the services we offer to our clients,” said Pongsak Noonchoo, Senior Executive Vice President at Stream. “We are keen to offer modernized Insights Communities pioneered by Alida and increase our focus in this area. Our clients can benefit enormously from Alida’s specialization and growing range of tools in Customer Experience Management.”

Stream collaborates with its clients across banking, insurance, healthcare, telco, retail, and manufacturing industries to create unparalleled strategic solutions to improve digital customer journeys using industry leading CX solutions. Together with Alida’s TXM platform, Stream can strengthen its solution and expertise to support its clients in their continued growth in capturing the voice of their customers to elevate the customer experience.

“We are fortunate to welcome Stream to our Partner Network as they are industry leaders in CX consultancy and in supporting organizations to navigate the new demands of the digital economy,” said Steven Medeiros, Senior Vice President and General Manager of APAC. “We are excited to grow our partnership and presence in Thailand and across the APAC region through delivering innovative technology that helps businesses build meaningful relationships with their customers.”

The Alida Partner Network enables growth for organizations of all sizes by providing the software, enablement and expert support needed to put customers' truth into action. As the global authority in building engaged and online communities for ongoing customer feedback, partners entrust Alida’s software to help them deliver powerful insights and a competitive advantage for their clients.

“Stream is an excellent addition to the Alida Partner Network. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with their team to elevate customer experiences across Asia,” said Gary Smith, Senior Vice President, Channel and Partner Alliances.

About Stream I.T. Consulting Ltd.

Over 20 years as a digital consultancy, Stream has strived to meet all corporate customers' needs. Our strategy is to combine the principles of Information systems with understanding business value. Stream contributes towards Thailand’s digital economy and Thai society. Today, we have grown to a 300-strong consulting firm led by our Nextgen leaders and supported by a strong senior leadership team. The world is moving fast, and having recognized that, Stream adopts the agile culture to harness the creative talents of our team members. We offer a unique range of digital solutions, many in mission-critical environments in Thailand’s leading organizations.

Follow us at www.stream.co.th | www.facebook.com/Streamitconsulting

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are the ultimate source of truth. A world where the best business decisions are those made with customers, not for them. Alida created Alida TXM (Total Experience Management) to fuse the voice of customers and employees with the ability to innovate and deliver extraordinary customer, employee, product, and brand experiences. Iconic brands like Twitter, Toyota, and J. Crew choose Alida, formerly Vision Critical, to build stronger brands, happier workplaces, winning product portfolios, and lasting customer relationships.

Follow us at www.alida.com and engage with us on social media @alidaCXM.