Alterra Mountain Company & Dakine Unveil Exclusive Ikon Pass Collection

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Further expanding their four-year partnership, Alterra Mountain Company and Dakine are launching an exclusive, limited Ikon Pass collection. After outfitting bike park employees and select on-mountain winter staff at Alterra Mountain Company’s 15 North American mountain destinations, Dakine is bringing its technical gear to the Ikon Pass community on October 21.

The Ikon Pass collection will be available for a limited time only on dakine.com and will include Men’s and Women’s Excursion Gloves, and the Heli Pro 24L Backpack. A fixture on the mountain for decades, Dakine’s trusted and durable packs, bags, and accessories are perfect for Ikon Pass holders looking to explore and venture out in the mountains this upcoming winter season. This collection marks the very first Ikon Pass gloves and snow backpack collection created for the Ikon Pass community and adventure enthusiasts in North America.

“We are excited to collaborate with an outdoor industry leader such as Dakine, a brand that shares our passion for adventure, exploration, and the mountains,” said Ryan Blanchard, Director of Brand Partnerships, Alterra Mountain Company. “As we head into the 21/22 winter season, we are happy to offer the Ikon Pass community unique premium products as they hit the slopes at one of our 47 worldwide Ikon Pass destinations.”

“Dakine and Alterra Mountain Company share a fundamental goal – to help skiers and snowboarders have another ‘best day’ on the mountain. With this ethos in mind, we collaborated this season to create a special backpack and glove offering for on-mountain use,” says Pamela Levine, SVP for Dakine. “Dakine’s commitment to quality, sustainability, and community are common values shared with the Ikon Pass brand and we are proud to be trusted as the official backpack and glove and mitt of choice.”

To promote the launch of this new product collaboration, Dakine is giving away multiple Ikon Pass branded packs and gloves, Dakine gear, plus free lift tickets to select Alterra Mountain Company destinations. To enter the giveaway or purchase the Ikon Pass collection, visit https://www.dakine.com/collections/now-trending.

The year-round partnership between Alterra Mountain Company and Dakine will continue to expand, bringing events and activations at Ikon Pass destinations this winter, as well as outfitting select on-mountain staff with Dakine gloves and backpacks. Retail shop-in-shop locations are also being developed for Vermont, West Virginia and California, where consumers will be able to purchase premium Dakine technical gear for the mountains or lifestyle bags for travel and everyday use.

The Ikon Pass is available now at www.ikonpass.com. Discover how to maximize your pass this winter with the Ikon Pass Mobile App available in app stores.

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Windham Mountain in New York; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Boyne Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, and Cypress Mountain in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, and Snowbird in Utah; Dolomiti Superski in Italy, Kitzbühel in Austria, Zermatt in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United in Japan, and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures, the world’s largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of 15 iconic year-round destinations, including the world’s largest heli-ski operation, offering the Ikon Pass, the new standard in season passes. The company owns and operates a range of recreation, hospitality, real estate development, food and beverage, retail and service businesses. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with destinations across the continent, Alterra Mountain Company is rooted in the spirit of the mountains and united by a passion for outdoor adventure. Alterra Mountain Company’s family of diverse playgrounds spans six U.S. states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada. Alterra Mountain Company honors each destination’s unique character and authenticity and celebrates the legendary adventures and enduring memories they bring to everyone. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com.

About Dakine

Founded in Hawaii in 1979, Dakine creates trusted packs and bags, accessories, apparel, and outerwear for people who love to surf, snowboard, mountain bike, ski, windsurf, kiteboard and travel. For more information, please visit www.dakine.com.