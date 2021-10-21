Cloud Media Center (CMC) Scores Original Athlete-Focused Sports Content Through Partnership With CampusLore

PONTE VEDRA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloud Media Center (CMC) has teamed up with CampusLore, a sports-content and production company with unlimited access to current and retired professional athletes, including the most celebrated players in the NFL and NBA.

CMC, headquartered in Ponte Vedra, FL, sells advertising inventory connected to both long-form and short-form sports video content through a cloud-based, analytically driven distribution platform that seamlessly connects advertisers with content producers and publishers.

Through partnership with CampusLore, CMC’s deep access to professional athletes offers unique, star-studded content and a full suite of advertising inventory tied to it, such as display, pre-roll insertions, sponsorships and customized product placement.

CMC will provide advertisers and publishers with a rich library of pro-athlete interviews and features as well as more than 100 original pieces of fresh weekly sports content, including game highlights, gaming insights and more.

“CMC’s partnership with CampusLore opens the door to a range of athlete-featured content that both sports-aligned advertisers and publishers need to succeed in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace,” said CMC Chairman Robert Portrie. “We have the funding, the experience and vision, a best-in-class technology platform and a unique, rev-share business model that will allow us to compete with anybody in the space.”

CampusLore, affiliated with The Brandr Group, was founded in 2017 in partnership with the NFL Players Association. CampusLore produces custom football, basketball and other sports content starring college greats now playing as professionals in the major U.S. sports leagues.

“Our mission at CampusLore is to allow athletes to tell their stories, and our new partnership with CMC enables us to share those stories with larger audiences through an expanded scope of advertisers and publishers,” said CampusLore President Lee Bushkell. “Our customized content is the perfect fit for CMC’s innovative distribution platform, bringing enhanced value to all players and offering unique advertising opportunities in this crowded, competitive space.”

CMC’s end-to-end platform enables collaboration, at an unprecedented level, among the big three traditionally siloed groups within the digital publishing marketplace — content producers, advertisers and publishers. It is that collaboration coupled with best-in-class customized dashboards and real-time analytics that allow these three constituencies to optimize their campaigns — and do so with speed and granular accuracy.

“We built the complete package, an end-to-end platform with powerful, next-generation technology capabilities,” said CMC Chief Technology Officer, Ravi Bandaru. “CMC’s one-of-a-kind AI/ML analytics-driven Digital Media Platform with a robust and secure AWS cloud-services backend, will be the ‘go-to’ media network for all content producers, publishers and advertisers in meeting all of their business needs.”

CMC offers advertisers unlimited access to hundreds of high-quality sports-centric videos in a rich, fully sortable library equipped with well-defined content categories and keyword searchability.

“Through CMC’s customized dashboard,” said CMC President Jay Handline, “advertisers are able to select the videos they want, insert their ad placements — pre-roll, mid-roll, post-roll — and our nationwide publisher network distributes the ad-appended content to tens of millions of micro-targeted consumers that are passionate about sports. The result is increased click-through and conversion rates for advertisers.”

In addition to traditional ad insertions, advertisers can build original, brand-integrated content through an all-inclusive process: CMC and CampusLore will procure the talent, handle all production and manage the distribution. When it comes to building this custom-made, high-value content, CMC offers its clients industry-leading payment packages.

Cloud Media Center (CMC), based in Ponte Vedra, FL, sells digital advertising inventory through a cloud-based, analytically driven distribution platform that seamlessly connects advertisers with content providers and publishers. The result maximizes collaboration — unleashing next-level ad campaign synergies. CMC’s next-gen platform and best-in-class dashboards — built by former Intel developers — provide AI-based microtargeting on the frontend, and real-time, easy-to-understand analytics on the backend. Content producers, advertisers and publishers will have all the tools and data needed to optimize campaigns — and do it with speed and granular accuracy. Visit the CMC website here.