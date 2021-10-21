Merkle and TransUnion Partner to Enhance Audience Activation Across Connected TV

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merkle, a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has announced its new partnership with TransUnion (NYSE: TRU). Through the partnership, Merkle’s identity resolution and data platform Merkury will leverage TransUnion’s TruAudience® Data Marketplace, formerly Tru Optik, to enable people-based audience activation in Connected TV (CTV).

As cord-cutting continues and streaming services gain momentum, Connected TV (CTV) has become a highly sought-after channel by marketers because of its ability to scale addressable audiences. The integration of Merkury with TruAudience Data Marketplace empowers brands to leverage first- and third-party data and reach advanced audiences across CTV campaigns. Merkury people-based audiences can now be seamlessly pushed to leading publishers and platforms leveraging the TruAudience Data Marketplace.

“ It is critical for advertisers and publishers to trust the data they are using, which is cornerstone of TransUnion,” said Michelle Swanston, VP of Customer Success and Data Marketplace at TransUnion. “ By integrating Merkury and TransUnion identity, marketers and publishers are able to provide greater scale and accuracy to better engage consumers with relevant advertising.”

“ As the connected TV landscape continues to scale, we are excited to partner with TransUnion to provide marketers with access to people-based advertising opportunities on emerging CTV platforms,” said Andy Fisher, head of Merkury Advanced TV, Merkle/CXM. “ Through this partnership, TransUnion’s destination partners, which include dozens of premium publishers and the industry’s leading ad tech platforms, can enable data-driven campaigns for Merkury clients with faster turnaround time.”

To learn more about Merkle and TransUnion’s partnership, read this article.

About Merkle

Merkle is a leading data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company that specializes in the delivery of unique, personalized customer experiences across platforms and devices. For more than 30 years, Fortune 1000 companies and leading nonprofit organizations have partnered with Merkle to maximize the value of their customer portfolios. The company’s heritage in data, technology, and analytics forms the foundation for its unmatched skills in understanding consumer insights that drive hyper-personalized marketing strategies. Its combined strengths in performance media, customer experience, customer relationship management, loyalty, and enterprise marketing technology drive improved marketing results and competitive advantage. With 12,000 employees, Merkle is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with 50+ additional offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Merkle is a dentsu company. For more information, contact Merkle at 1-877-9-Merkle or visit www.merkleinc.com.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.® A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

About TruAudience by TransUnion

Powered by a comprehensive and accurate view of people, households and devices, TruAudience solutions provide precise, scalable identity to enable audience targeting and consumer engagement across offline, digital and streaming environments. To learn more visit: www.truaudience.com