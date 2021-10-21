Secret Network Partners with OpenSea to Launch Secret NFTs

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Secret Network, the first Layer-1 blockchain with privacy-by-default for applications, today announced its production house, Iconic, will open doors to artists, developers and other creatives to build Secret NFTs, the first NFTs with built-in privacy and access control features. To kick things off, Secret Network is partnering with OpenSea, the world's largest NFT marketplace, and a world-renowned artist and creator to auction seven unique NFTs as part of a single collection in November.

The first NFTs of their kind, the Secret NFTs featured in this upcoming auction will offer buyers exclusive content viewable only to the holder - and that has also never been seen previously by anyone but its creator. This first auction of Secret NFTs will be followed by a second, larger collection, that will be available for purchase and mint to a general audience. Starting today, interested parties can register for whitelist consideration for these Secret NFTs.

"OpenSea is excited to partner with Secret NFTs to help artists provide a multi-tiered experience for their collectors," explained Alexander Bercow, Art Partnerships Manager at OpenSea. "Private NFTs offer a new type of solution to all kinds of creators, and we're excited to move the ecosystem forward together."

We have a Secret…

Living up to its namesake, Secret Network is keeping much about its initial auction and artist under wraps. Currently, a cryptic landing page offers only one hint… “The most iconic talent to ever issue an NFT.”

“Our hero event is something we’ve spent a fair amount of time preparing for,” said Guy Zyskind, founder of Enigma, the core developers behind Secret Network. “We’ve secured IP for one of the greatest artistic creators to kick off our NFT ecosystem and punctuate our privacy-preserving technology. Secret Network is the first blockchain to support NFT assets that contain both public and private content. Programmable privacy for NFTs is fundamentally about choice - any holder of a Secret NFT can choose to make ownership and/or private metadata completely public for anyone to see.”

Secret Network unlocks use cases like NFT art with embedded secret links to any piece of digital content, such as: high-quality images, game items with hidden abilities, and other unique functionality for creators and collectors. Privacy oriented NFTs allow existing artists a unique opportunity to transition into NFT artwork while still retaining the core value proposition of traditional art: namely, the ability to privately own, lease, and sell said art.

Access controls

Secret NFTs also allow creators to choose who has full access to their content. An artist can make a thumbnail or watermarked version of the image public so people have an idea of what they are buying, but the full resolution version is private and must be purchased to view it. Additionally, an artist can choose to imbed their work with secret commentary or even additional content unrevealed to the public, like a baseball card with a personalized message from the player, or a digital treasure map hidden within an auctioned piece of art.

With Secret NFTs, verifiable ownership of goods and experiences does not have to be public. Secret Network’s process of validation occurs without compromising any private data, including proofs of authenticity and transfers.

Secret NFTs were designed based on the Ethereum ERC721 and CosmWasm 721 token standards, and they share the typical characteristics of standard NFTs. For more information on Secret NFTs, read this informational page: https://scrt.network/about/secret-nfts

For more information on Secret Network’s premier drop, and future reveal of their stellar collection and subsequent auction, visit their current website here. The secret will be revealed soon.

ABOUT SECRET NETWORK

Secret Network is the first blockchain with data privacy by default for smart contracts, allowing you to build and use applications that are both permissionless and privacy-preserving. This unique functionality protects users, secures applications, and unlocks hundreds of never-before-possible use cases for Web3. First launched on mainnet in February 2020, the network is supported by dozens of independent development companies (including the Enigma core development team), world-class “secret node” operators, and thousands of Secret Agents around the world helping to advance the cause of data privacy for the decentralized web.

Secret Network Discord: https://chat.scrt.network

Secret Network Twitter: https://twitter.com/secretnetwork