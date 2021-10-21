Xylem Expands Partnership with Imagine H2O to Support Water Innovation Entrepreneurs

RYE BROOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s greatest water challenges has announced an expanded commitment to Imagine H2O, the leading water innovation accelerator and ecosystem for water entrepreneurs. As a global partner, Xylem brings expanded support to Imagine H2O’s startup Accelerator and joins as the newest partner to Imagine H2O Asia, the organization’s Singapore-based initiative supporting water solutions across Southeast Asia.

Xylem’s recently launched Xylem Innovation Labs will work across Imagine H2O’s programs to support entrepreneurs pioneering sustainable solutions to the water challenges facing communities and businesses, such as water access and infrastructure resilience and affordability. Xylem Innovation Labs creates partnerships with technology companies and startups to drive growth through innovation. Executives and business leaders from Xylem will play an active role in the accelerator’s evaluation process and mentorship activities. Imagine H2O’s track record of supporting digital water solutions, combined with Xylem’s technology leadership, will be central to this new partnership. Additionally, Xylem’s support will help expand Imagine H2O’s efforts to validate, scale, and finance water solutions in high-impact markets.

“Ongoing droughts and intensified weather events underscore the need to mobilize innovation on a broader scale, faster, in the race to solve the world’s water challenges,” said Sivan Zamir, senior director of Xylem Innovation Labs. “Xylem is proud to support Imagine H2O in its role as the leading water innovation accelerator encouraging the most promising entrepreneurs and changemakers in water.”

“Xylem’s leadership on issues including digital transformation and green finance, represents an important partner to our work,” explains Imagine H2O’s President Scott Bryan. “Together, we can make meaningful progress toward unleashing new technologies and ensuring that communities can access the solutions required to provide safe, affordable, and reliable water to people.”

Applications for Imagine H2O’s Urban Water Challenge are now open, focused on startups accelerating water sustainability in coastal cities. Xylem is also supporting Imagine H2O’s upcoming Water Innovation Week, an annual conference celebrating entrepreneurship and innovation, on November 3-4.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

About IH2O

Imagine H2O is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people to deploy and develop innovation to solve water challenges globally. The organization’s water innovation accelerator provides entrepreneurs with the resources, insight and visibility to launch and scale water solutions. By partnering with industry and policy experts and a global network of customers and investors, Imagine H2O has become a proven path to market for emerging water technology businesses. Since 2009, we have supported 150+ startups who have deployed their solutions in 50+ countries and have raised more than $600M in investment.