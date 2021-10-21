Blaize Partners with Information Technology Leader DCITS to Bring AI Transformation to Industrial and Enterprise Customers

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blaize today announced a partnership agreement with Digital China Information Service Co Ltd (DCITS), one of the largest systems integrators in China, a market leader in the scenario-based financial services cloud platform and also an implementer of digital China, the initiative to promote the digital transformation of China. With more than 20 years of experience in information technology, DCITS has led the way in the application of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence to advance infrastructure transformation and business innovation. The partnership extends Blaize access to fast-growing enterprise and industrial edge markets in the region including autonomous optical inspection, robotics, manufacturing, smart agriculture, smart city, and smart banking.

Blaize is delivering a fully programmable AI hardware and software platform to meet the needs of edge, embedded and server AI inference applications. Blaize provides the industry’s first end-to-end AI software solution for the edge AI application lifecycle. The Blaize platform, consisting of Blaize AI Studio software and the Blaize Pathfinder and Xplorer computing systems, enables users to deploy practical and commercially viable edge AI products.

“We are delighted to work with DCITS, a proven leader in emerging technologies. Their expertise in systems integration for digital transformation and infrastructure is a great match for Blaize groundbreaking AI offerings,” said Dinakar Munagala, CEO, Blaize. “Together, we are enabling AI solutions with the flexibility and usability required to propel and advance adoption.”

“We are very pleased to be entering into such a significant and comprehensive partnership with Blaize,” said Yan Guang-Ming, Vice President of DCITS. “By partnering so strongly with Blaize, we can take advantage of their powerful AI hardware and software platform capabilities to further optimize and enhance the AI computing power and flexibility of our solutions. Therefore, we can provide higher-quality and more cost-efficient solutions for real-time AI algorithm processing and edge computing, and thereby significantly improve our market competitiveness. We believe that this partnership represents a historic moment of great strategic significance and unprecedented opportunities for both of us. We are eager to work with Blaize to promote the industry upgrading of a range of industries, and by so doing, create value together!”

Mr. Yan Guang-Ming added that Digital China Information Service Co Ltd (DCITS) is one of the largest system integrators in China, and a market leader in the scenario-based financial services cloud platform. By focusing on the digital transformation of industry for more than 20 years, the company has been unwaveringly engaged in the digitalization of China. As the current major industry players are undertaking industry upgrading, DCITS provides a full lineup of solutions from consultation to construction to operation. In recent years, DCITS has invested heavily in smart industry application scenarios and used many emerging technologies, such as the Internet of Things, AI super-brains, digital twins, machine learning, as well as blockchain in the solution arenas such as financial technologies, smart cities, big data for agriculture, rural areas, and farmers, and smart industry applications.

About Digital China Information Service Company Ltd

Digital China Information Service Co. Ltd. (DCITS / stock code: 000555.SZ ) is a leader with over 10,000 employees in system integration with market-leading solutions capabilities, with the widest market coverage. For over 20 years, DCITS has expanded from the leader of industrial informatization to a leader in industrial digitization in China. With expertise in technology, finance and data, DCITS focuses on financial information technology innovation supported by the fusion and application of digital technologies to empower the digital transformation of financial and other industries, meeting the needs of the digital intelligence era. DCTIS leads with independent innovation across markets such as big data, AI and blockchain, financial ITI, data intelligence and cloud native digital security. http://www.dcits.com

About Blaize

Blaize leads new-generation computing unleashing the potential of AI to enable leaps in the value technology delivers to improve the way we all work and live. Blaize offers transformative edge computing solutions for AI data collection and processing at the edge of network, with focus on smart vision applications including automobility, retail, security, industrial and metro. Blaize has secured US$155M in equity funding to date from strategic and venture investors Franklin Templeton, Temasek, DENSO, Daimler, SPARX Group, Magna, Samsung Catalyst Fund, GGV Capital, Wavemaker and SGInnovate. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in Campbell (CA), Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Manila (Phillipines), and Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), with 300+ employees worldwide. www.blaize.com

