RingCentral Partners With Leading Healthcare Providers to Drive Better Patient Outcomes

BELMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced new partnerships with three leading healthcare Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) - Ascom, ChronicCareIQ, and ELLKAY - to bring new capabilities to RingCentral MVP® (Message Video Phone™) and RingCentral Contact Center™. The partnerships enable providers to transform point of care workflows managed via ruggedized VoIP wireless devices. It also helps enhance patient engagement with data-driven interaction during outbound and inbound patient calls.

“Easy access to patient communications is critical in simplifying how we connect patients with their care teams to improve point of care workflows, as well as patient engagement,” said John Poli, industry principal, Healthcare at RingCentral. “Our solutions including RingCentral MVP and RingCentral Contact Center play a pivotal role in enabling healthcare providers to quickly connect, communicate, and collaborate internally and with patients. By partnering with leading healthcare solution providers, we are able to leverage the platform’s capabilities, expand our reach and inch closer to our goal of bringing the very best communications solutions to a wide range of healthcare professionals across the country, ultimately resulting in better patient outcomes.”

The partnerships announced today, build on top of RingCentral’s integrated, secure, and reliable cloud communication platform for healthcare providers offering the following new capabilities:

Point of care productivity: Together with Ascom, a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions, RingCentral MVP becomes the first cloud communications platform to enable interoperability and be incorporated into a provider’s comprehensive healthcare solution. Now, we can offer message, video, and phone capabilities (via Ascom ruggedized mobile devices, like the Myco 3 Smartphone) at the point of care to integrate collaboration tools within complex clinical workflows.



“Ascom solutions are enabling many of the country’s top hospitals as they work to create better outcomes for patients,” said Corrado Grieci, vice president and head of sales, Ascom North America. “Our suite of mobile handsets integrate with medical devices, alert management, EMR, nurse call and personal alarm systems as well as healthcare apps, and now partnering with RingCentral, customers get a turnkey solution to enable clinical workflows as they work to meet the goals of the quadruple aim.”

High-performing chronic care management (CCM): In partnership with ChronicCareIQ (CCIQ), a CCM-focused solutions provider, doctors, hospitals, and health systems can utilize RingCentral MVP to support their chronic health condition patients. The integration enables simple, one-click outbound calls from the CCIQ platform and the ability to automatically track and document the phone time with enrolled patients and their caregivers. The joint capabilities assist providers to operationalize chronic care management and remote patient monitoring programs and increase reimbursements.



“As the leader in patient monitoring solutions, we’re excited to partner with RingCentral. Together, our solutions enable the automatic capturing and documentation of phone-based activities between patients and their care teams, ensuring a successful Care Management program for many healthcare practices,” said Michael Earley, vice president of Business Development, ChronicCareIQ.

Data-driven patient engagement: Jointly with ELLKAY, a leader in healthcare data and end-to-end systems connectivity, patient support teams utilizing RingCentral Contact Center will leverage incoming call-generated screen pops to quickly access disparate patient data from the majority of external Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) within a single-view window. Providers will have the flexibility to customize the types of external data (i.e. billing, PCP, appointment history) presented to representatives to increase single call resolution and patient satisfaction levels.



“ELLKAY’s solution will enable efficient patient and provider engagement for RingCentral clients by integrating with their EMR and Practice Management system,” said Gurpreet Singh, vice president of Interoperability Solutions at ELLKAY. “Our interoperability platform enables seamless and scalable bi-directional back-end connectivity for our partners with disparate systems, while allowing them to focus on their core business and improve patient care.”

For more information on RingCentral’s healthcare provider capabilities, please visit: https://www.ringcentral.com/providers.

