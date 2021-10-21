Esper and Lenovo Collaborate on Android Device Deployment in Enterprises

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DevOps for Devices leader Esper and Lenovo™ are teaming up to place Esper software on key models of Lenovo Android tablets and other intelligent business devices. This collaboration allows enterprises that manage large fleets of devices to focus on their critical line-of-business applications, leaving the device infrastructure and management tasks to Lenovo and Esper’s joint solution.

As the fastest-growing tablet maker (YoY) last quarter1, Lenovo’s expertise in smarter device design, engineering and user experiences combines with Esper’s modern, DevOps-powered device infrastructure software that lets organizations of every size and segment (e.g. healthcare, retail, hospitality), easily set up, manage, better secure, and maintain large fleets of devices on their journey to digital transformation.

“With proprietary features like real-time telemetry and seamless provisioning, organizations across industries can rely on Esper to provide cutting-edge solutions that are flexible enough to grow with scaling enterprise fleets,” said Tony Chen, vice president of Lenovo’s Android Tablet Business, Intelligent Devices Group. “Lenovo is committed to nurturing an open ecosystem that encourages third-party developers to create software for its devices at scale – together, Esper and Lenovo are providing the infrastructure plus ongoing support needed to innovate in the Android edge space.”

Esper and Lenovo already have joint wins in food delivery, hospitality and healthcare verticals. Their joint solution has provided global customers a more reliable infrastructure to accelerate their device deployment leading to significant revenue growth.

The new Lenovo-Esper partnership will target market segments like healthcare in which devices used by consumers and practitioners alike have very high requirements for reliability, ease of use, and up-to-date security and privacy software. Legacy mobile device management (MDM) solutions do not yet support healthcare providers’ need to deploy and maintain advanced software enterprises. By combining Esper’s infrastructure with Lenovo’s state-of-the-art tablets, healthcare providers can now have the tools they need for a seamless customer experience for their patients.

“Esper is proud to be recognized as a longtime collaborator by Lenovo. We share a vision of being valued solutions providers to customers around the globe. Esper’s infrastructure platform fits perfectly into Lenovo’s Android device ecosystem. Together, we’re simplifying the management and platform so customers can focus on their core strengths – their application. We applaud Lenovo’s commitment to industry collaboration as the fuel for their vision to enable ‘smarter technology for all,’” commented Shiv Sundar, Esper co-founder and COO.

Esper is the leader in DevOps software in the intelligent edge device space. The company recently announced that it has raised over $100 million dollars in top-tier venture funding. This financial strength allows them to aggressively innovate their device infrastructure platform in partnership with innovation leaders like Lenovo.

About Esper

Esper offers a DevOps SaaS platform for intelligent edge devices. As the industry’s leading solution for Android DevOps, Esper is on a mission to let software teams ship without worrying about the hardware. Esper’s device infrastructure enables developers, mid-market organizations, and enterprise fleets of 100,000+ devices to deliver their software as a service. Esper has rapidly-growing global customer adoption among some of the world’s most innovative major brands in retail, hospitality, logistics, healthcare, education and more. For more information visit: https://esper.io.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

1 Based on IDC’s 2021 (2Q21) data for year-over-year growth

LENOVO is a trademark of Lenovo. Android is a trademark of Google, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2021, Lenovo Group Limited.