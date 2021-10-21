Ramirez & Co. Becomes a Corporate Partner of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. (“Ramirez & Co.”), the oldest and largest Hispanic-owned investment bank in the United States, has become a Corporate Partner of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, one of the nation’s leading nonprofit organizations supporting higher education.

Founded in 1975, the Hispanic Scholarship Fund (HSF) empowers students and parents with knowledge and resources to successfully complete a higher education, while providing scholarships, career networking opportunities and other tools to exceptional students, HSF Scholars and Alumni. HSF has awarded over $650 million in scholarships and strives to make college education a top priority for every family across the nation.

“The mission of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund is very much in line with our core belief that everyone deserves an opportunity,” said Samuel A. Ramirez Jr., Senior Managing Director of Ramirez & Co. “As the oldest Hispanic-owned firm on Wall Street, we understand first-hand the importance of giving others an opportunity and are proud to support HSF in its work with career-minded young adults.”

Ramirez & Co. is proud to have HSF Alumni among its staff and has participated in the organization’s annual HSF Finance Conference, which allows HSF Scholars to explore career opportunities in finance, asset management, private equity and other related fields.

“I was honored to represent my firm while sharing my college and career stories with the next generation of Latino leaders at this highly selective conference,” said Lorry Palacios, Ramirez & Co. Managing Director and HSF Alumnus. “And I am even more proud that Ramirez supports HSF’s mission.”

“Ramirez has mentored individuals who have an interest in a career in financial services and has supported various community-based charities and underserved colleges since its founding,” said Ramirez Jr. “Our goal is to continue to educate the next generation and to provide opportunities to diverse candidates.”

Now celebrating its 50th year in business, today’s Ramirez & Co. is the oldest and largest Hispanic-owned investment bank in the U.S. and a leader in the fixed income market. The firm has a strong, 30-year track record of senior managing issues for municipal clients and a 24-year track record for its corporate clients.

About Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc.

Founded in 1971, Ramirez & Co. is a nationwide, full service investment bank, brokerage and advisory firm serving institutional clients and retail investors across six core areas: municipal finance, investment banking, fixed income sales and trading, institutional equities, wealth management and asset management. The firm is recognized as one of the industry's preeminent and best-capitalized boutique underwriters, having cultivated a banking, underwriting, sales and trading, and strategy team that is unique in its integration. Headquartered in New York City, Ramirez & Co. has additional offices in Albany, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Antonio and San Juan, Puerto Rico. More information is available at www.ramirezco.com.