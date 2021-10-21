Digital Commerce Bank Announces Partnership With Fundica to Assist Canadian Businesses Find Funding Options

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Commerce Bank (“DCBank” or the “Bank”) today announced that it has partnered with Fundica to help Canadian businesses match with relevant funding opportunities. Through the partnership, the Bank offers Fundica’s online funding search technology for free on its website, providing easy access to businesses to search and source information on relevant grants, tax credits, government loans, loan guarantees, and accelerators.

To access this unique search tool, visit the Bank’s website at: https://www.dcbank.ca/business-funding/.

“Digital Commerce Bank is proud to offer Fundica’s funding search technology as part of our commitment to support and promote business in Canada,” said Jeffrey Smith, the Bank’s President & CEO.

“We are delighted to partner with an innovative group like DCBank who shares our mutual commitment to make finding and applying for funding easier for entrepreneurs across Canada,” said Mike Lee, Fundica’s President and Co-founder.

Fundica

Fundica provides funding search technology that intelligently identifies the most relevant funding sources for businesses. Its white label and API solutions seamlessly allow its clients to become thought leaders and more complete advisors in the broader funding space. Fundica has received awards from the Claudine and Stephen Bronfman Family Foundation, Intuit, Startup Canada, and CFO Canada.

For more information about Fundica, please visit their website at: www.fundica.com.

Digital Commerce Bank

The Digital Commerce Bank is a privately held Schedule 1 Canadian chartered bank. The Bank’s mission is to provide innovative payment and banking solutions to its clients. The Bank’s proprietary solutions offer clients efficiency, flexibility, and convenience when it comes to their banking and payments needs. The Bank is regulated by OSFI, is a member of Payments Canada, and is a principle member of Interac, Visa and MasterCard. For more information about Digital Commerce Bank, please visit their website at: www.dcbank.ca.

