Snapdocs Announces Partnership to Power Seamless Digital Closings Through The Mortgage Cadence Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Snapdocs, Inc., the leading digital closing platform for the mortgage industry, today announced a partnership making its digital closing offering available through the Mortgage Cadence Platform, a modern, comprehensive, cloud-based digital lending solution. The partnership with Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture company, will create a connection from loan origination to closing and back again, unifying lenders, title, signing agents and borrowers in a single workflow for every closing.

Lenders will be able to seamlessly facilitate mortgage closings, powered by Snapdocs, all without ever leaving the Mortgage Cadence Platform. Documents and data needed for digital closings will be securely transmitted to Snapdocs to initiate the closing process. Once finished, the completed documents will be returned to the Mortgage Cadence Platform to be stored securely.

“Snapdocs is working to perfect mortgage closings for everyone involved in the process, every time they touch our platform,” said Todd Maki, Head of Business Development & Partnerships at Snapdocs. “Snapdocs operates in the background, allowing lenders to leverage technologies they already use to deliver delightful and error-free closing experiences for their borrowers.”

Lenders will be able to seamlessly facilitate mortgage closings, powered by Snapdocs, all without ever leaving the Mortgage Cadence Platform. Documents and data needed for digital closings will be securely transmitted to Snapdocs to initiate the closing process. Once finished, the completed documents will be returned to the Mortgage Cadence Platform to be stored securely.

“We are excited to expand our on-platform digital closing capability with the integration of Snapdocs,” said Pete Espinosa, CEO of Mortgage Cadence. “The partnership will add value and efficiency for our customers and continue our mission to deliver an exceptional experience.”

The integration is scheduled to go live early next year.

About Snapdocs

Founded in 2013, Snapdocs is the mortgage industry’s leading digital closing platform. With its patented AI technology and connected platform, Snapdocs is on a mission to perfect mortgage closings for all. ​Powering millions of closings a year, Snapdocs is leading the charge to modernize, streamline, and improve the mortgage process for lenders, borrowers, and settlement. Snapdocs is the only solution with a proven track record of creating a single, scalable process for every closing. ​Every day, over 130,000 mortgage professionals rely on Snapdocs to automate manual work and digitize paper processes that plague the industry. Snapdocs is a rapidly growing San Francisco based real estate technology company backed by Silicon Valley venture capital funds, like Sequoia, F-Prime Capital, Y Combinator, Founders Fund, and SV Angel. To learn more, please visit​​ snapdocs.com​.

About Mortgage Cadence

Mortgage Cadence delivers the industry’s most complete, modern, cloud-based digital lending platform designed to enable an exceptional user experience throughout the entire mortgage lending life cycle, across all channels and products. With a leading borrower point-of-sale through closing collaboration tools, the end-to-end platform is both complete and configurable offering an open-architecture designed to meet the needs of your business. For more information visit www.mortgagecadence.com