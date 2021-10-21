Grocery Outlet Partners With Instacart to Launch Its First Ecommerce Offering

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet” or the “Company”), the leading extreme-value retailer in the United States offering quality, name-brand opportunistic products at prices generally 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers, today announced a partnership with Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, on a pilot program to make its iconic bargain shopping experience available online for the first time ever.

The program is set to run for six months across 68 of Grocery Outlet’s California stores. Through Instacart, products from Grocery Outlet’s independently owned and operated stores will be available for same-day delivery. Grocery Outlet will offer daily essentials and staples for same-day delivery via Instacart, allowing customers to get what they need delivered quickly and affordably, while also maintaining the unique in-store treasure hunt experience.

“The pandemic has changed the retail experience and how people shop—advancing ecommerce by a decade in just a year and a half,” said Grocery Outlet chief executive officer Eric Lindberg. “We think it’s important to make our great-value products available across another platform and to a greater audience, introducing Grocery Outlet to customers who may not have shopped with us before. Consumers are telling us that convenience is more important than ever—and we are listening. We’re using this program with Instacart to continue expanding the strong foundation of touching lives for the better that Grocery Outlet was built upon 75 years ago.”

A neighbor in the Bay Area with a full turnkey solution and seamless customer experience, Instacart will provide additional accessibility and convenience to Grocery Outlet customers through its platform. Instacart serves as a retail enablement platform, partnering closely with grocers like Grocery Outlet to create the best ecommerce offering possible.

“For 75 years, customers have relied on Grocery Outlet to feed their families, and we’re proud to now partner with them to bring their incredible brand online for the first time ever. Customers can now have Grocery Outlet’s unparalleled selection of affordable groceries and pantry staples delivered from the store to their door in as fast as an hour,” said Carolyn Everson, Instacart President. “We’re proud to unlock this new ecommerce solution for Grocery Outlet and create even more ways for their customers to save no matter how they choose to shop.”

To begin shopping from Grocery Outlet for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers can visit https://www.instacart.com/grocery-outlet or select the Grocery Outlet storefront on the Instacart app. For all orders, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver within the customer’s chosen delivery time frame.

About Grocery Outlet:

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 400 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada. For more information about Grocery Outlet, please visit www.GroceryOutlet.com.

About Instacart:

Instacart is the leading online grocery platform in North America. Instacart shoppers offer same-day delivery and pickup services to bring fresh groceries and everyday essentials to busy people and families across the U.S. and Canada. Instacart has partnered with more than 600 beloved national, regional and local retailers, including unique brand names, to deliver from nearly 55,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s platform is available to over 85% of U.S. households and 90% of Canadian households. The company's cutting-edge enterprise technology also powers the ecommerce platforms of some of the world's biggest retail players, supporting their white-label websites, applications and delivery solutions. Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35. For more information, visit www.instacart.com. For anyone interested in becoming an Instacart shopper, visit https://shoppers.instacart.com/.