HyreCar Engages CORE IR for Investor Relations, Public Relations and Shareholder Communications Services

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing and food/package delivery services, today announced it has retained CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations, public relations and shareholder communications services. The Company will also retain its ongoing relationship with John Evans from Petrus Capital, who continues to support the company in business and corporate development activities.

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for HyreCar, conveying the company's business model and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. This will be in addition as well as in support of Mr. Evans’s current activities in supporting the company’s corporate development, financial connections and other strategic partnerships. CORE IR, a boutique Investor and Public Relations and strategic advisory firm, specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized publicly traded and privately-held companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

“We believe CORE IR’s integrated approach to communications will help HyreCar to expand our breadth of both institutional and retail investors while clearly communicating our story to the public at large,” said Joseph Furnari, HyreCar’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have a truly unique story that we feel will continue to be well received as we continue on our growth trajectory.”

“CORE IR is a great fit for HyreCar as it is at a precipice of its corporate development and we strongly believe in the management’s vision. We look forward to executing our integrated approach to help the company expand their outreach and exposure strategies and to raising market awareness and engagement with the investment communities, providing a strategic partnership toward the company achieving its goals,” added Scott Gordon, president of CORE IR.

Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market and practice leaders with expertise in Institutional and Retail investor relations and integrated corporate communications and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated Investor and Public Relations Solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.coreir.com.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEM’s that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service. For more information, please visit hyrecar.com.