TOKAI RIKA Selects Domo to Bring Together Disparate Data Systems and Drive its Digital Transformation Initiative

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo announced today that TOKAI RIKA CO., LTD., a Toyota Group Tier 1 Automotive Supplier, has chosen Domo’s modern business intelligence (BI) platform to integrate with the company’s disparate legacy systems and drive its digital transformation (DX) initiative forward.

For over 60 years, TOKAI RIKA has been one of Japan’s major automotive-interior parts manufacturers. While the company developed several in-house budget and business management systems, it recently found that these systems could no longer connect and share important data and insights, which in turn led to significant time and effort spent in manual data collection and reconciliation. TOKAI RIKA turned to Domo’s modern BI platform and its portfolio of over 1000 pre-built data connectors to bring together its disparate budget and business systems. With a user-friendly interface, and powerful and intuitive ETL tools, Domo enables TOKAI RIKA with a single source of truth that connects and complements its collection of data systems.

Within the first three months with Domo, TOKAI RIKA’s accounting team was able to accurately monitor its budget with respect to its other business objectives and freed up accounting staff across 60 internal departments from their previously manual data reconciliation and operations. In addition, as a member of the Toyota Group, TOKAI RIKA works with other Domo users at various organizations within the Group companies to develop best practices and share knowledge, in order to maximize data and business performance.

Following the success within Accounting, TOKAI RIKA plans to expand its Domo use into the HR and Production Control departments in order to improve organizational efficiency, speed and productivity, and further accelerate the company’s Digital Transformation efforts.

About Tokai Rika

Tokai Rika Co., Ltd. is driven to innovate "Human Interface" technologies, which help cars communicate better with people. Our goal is for the car to feel like an extension of human sensations and impulses, enhancing the rapport between car and driver. These "Human Interface" technologies enable us to produce automobile control systems and components that accurately relay human commands, as well as security devices that prevent unauthorized entry and safety systems that protect human lives. We are proud to have taken part in building a rich car culture, and we continue to supply innovative systems with state-of-the-art technologies in the 21st century. Giving concrete shape to moving experiences - that is Tokai Rika´s mission.

About Domo

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) is the Business Cloud, transforming the way business is managed by delivering Modern BI for All™. With Domo, critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

