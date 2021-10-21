Vision RNG Partners With Meridian Waste for LFG to RNG Projects

CANONSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vision RNG today announced a partnership with Meridian Waste Acquisitions, LLC (Meridian Waste) to complete projects at multiple Meridian Waste-owned landfills across Missouri and Virginia that will capture landfill gasses (LFG) for conversion into sustainable renewable natural gas (RNG) for end users. Construction is already underway on the gas collection and control systems at the sites, and both companies anticipate these projects to be flowing clean, renewable gas by late 2022 or early 2023.

Bill Johnson, CEO of Vision RNG said, “We’re committed to be part of the solution to greenhouse gasses by developing projects that safely convert waste emissions into projects that are not only marketable, but environmentally friendly. We’re happy to be working with a leading and progressive landfill operator like Meridian Waste who understands the environmental and economic benefits of these projects. Our partnership to capture and convert these emissions will also benefit the communities Meridian Waste serves.”

“Our landfill disposal facilities are highly engineered structures that protect the natural environment while providing a vital infrastructure to local communities,” said Walter “Wally” Hall, CEO of Meridian Waste. “We are proud to partner with Vision RNG and invest in the technology to convert landfill gas generated from the organic decomposition process into clean energy to power homes and businesses furthering our mission for a cleaner environment.”

Vision RNG’s leadership team reflect decades of experience in the construction, energy, and waste management fields, and recently obtained a commitment of $100 million in capital from Vision Ridge Partners, a preeminent investor in sustainable real assets at the forefront of the energy transition.

ABOUT VISION RNG

Founded in 2021, Vision RNG LLC is a U.S. based, full-service developer of landfill gas to sustainable renewable natural gas. For more information, please visit https://visionrng.com

About Meridian Waste

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Meridian Waste is a company defined by its commitment to servicing its customers, caring for and engaging its employees, and generating financial value for its shareholders while delivering a clean and healthy community. The company’s core waste business is centered on residential, commercial, and industrial non-hazardous waste collection and disposal. Currently, the company operates in Northeast Fla., Augusta, Ga., St. Louis, Mo., Raleigh, N.C., Greenville, S.C., Knoxville, Tenn., Blacksburg, Va., Harrisonburg, Va., and Richmond, Va. servicing more than 197,934 residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. In addition to a fleet of commercial, residential, and roll-off trucks, the company operates 13 hauling companies, seven transfer stations/materials recycling facilities (MRFs), three municipal solid waste landfills, and three C&D landfills in which 946,902 tons of waste are safely disposed of annually. For more information, visit MeridianWaste.com.