The Alkaline Water Company Enters the “Quick Commerce” Space in New York and Los Angeles by Partnering with Ohi

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline company and the Clean Beverage® company, is pleased to announce its partnership with Ohi, the next-generation instant commerce platform that enables brands to meet their customers’ expectations of superfast delivery. Ohi’s transformational e-commerce delivery model will allow for 2-hour delivery of Alkaline88® in the two largest U.S. markets. Beginning in November, customers in New York City and Los Angeles will be able to order Alkaline88® 1-Gallon 4 Packs, 3-Liter 4 Packs, 1-Liter 12 Packs, and 500mL 24 packs on alkaline88.com and choose 2-hour, same-day, or next-day delivery.

“As one of the country’s leading innovators in functional hydration, The Alkaline Water Company is pleased to be working with a next-generation delivery solution company like Ohi,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Brands that use Ohi for their e-commerce platforms have seen a 120% increase in repeat purchases, a 35% increase in lifetime value (LTV), and a 28% increase in cart conversion. This makes Ohi an ideal platform for Alkaline88, which already has some of the highest consumer loyalty of any functional water in the country.”

“E-commerce is a vital channel for the future growth of The Alkaline Water Company, and the Ohi relationship will give our customers ‘instant’ delivery options. With Ohi’s innovative delivery model, our Deliciously Smooth™ water will be conveniently and quickly available to consumers in the two largest markets in the country, New York City and Los Angeles. As we expand with Ohi into eight additional major markets by the end of Q1 next year and to a total of 25 by the end of 2022, we will be able to provide Alkaline88 to tens of millions of consumers in 2 hours or less. We expect that this superior e-commerce consumer experience will continue to drive our growth. Finally, Ohi and Alkaline88 have shared a constant vision towards sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint. This partnership is another major step for us in meeting that objective,” concluded Mr. Wright.

“The Alkaline Water Company knows how important the post-purchase experience is and that their customers want to be able to enjoy the company’s Alkaline88® beverages as quickly as possible once they’ve ordered,” said Ben Jones, Founder and CEO of Ohi. “We’re thrilled to be able to partner with the company and leverage our technology and microwarehouse network to facilitate that immediacy in an environmentally responsible way in some of the biggest markets across the US.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, The Alkaline Water Company created the A88 Infused Beverage Division in 2018 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products under the A88 Infused™ brand. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88® and A88 Infused™ brands.

About Ohi:

Ohi is the leading instant commerce solution for direct-to-consumer brands looking to grow their business by enabling powerful post-purchase experiences. Leveraging its proprietary, data-driven inventory management technology and robust microwarehouse platform to forward position inventory within city centers, Ohi enables brands to offer a premium, environmentally responsible, instant delivery experience to their customers.

