AVerMedia and Barco Join Forces to Create Integrated Conferencing Solution

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVerMedia Technologies, Inc., a leader in audiovisual technology, is pleased to announce that it is joining Barco’s ClickShare Alliance Partner Program. This partnership ensures that AVerMedia conferencing webcams and speakerphones are fully compatible with Barco’s ClickShare Conference. Meeting participants around the globe can now confidently integrate AVerMedia’s cutting-edge audiovisual quality with Barco’s innovative wireless conferencing solution.

The joint solution by Barco and AVerMedia creates a seamless, wireless conferencing ecosystem for all kinds of small meeting rooms. With just a press of the Barco ClickShare Button or launching the ClickShare App, users can wirelessly connect to the video and audio from AVerMedia peripherals and share content with only one click in any video conference room. Users can bring their own device to meeting rooms and get set up in an instant, with no need for technical support. The solution is also compatible with nearly every popular conferencing platform.

In addition to greater ease of use, the Barco and AVerMedia solution also provides a clean, professional conferencing experience. With connections between personal devices and AVerMedia peripherals completely wireless, fewer cables are necessary, making meeting spaces more orderly and avoiding the need to search for the right cable before joining a conference. Moreover, with cable length no longer a limitation, users can join meetings and actively collaborate from nearly anywhere in a room.

AVerMedia’s latest wide-angle webcams, the 4K PW513 and 1080p PW315, have already revolutionized huddle room conferencing. These webcams combine enterprise quality with consumer ease of use and affordability, allowing nearly any organization to equip small rooms with vibrant video and audio. AVerMedia also offers the AS311 speakerphone, which provides clear sound with 360° audio coverage and a 9’/3m pickup range that can pick up audio from all participants, as well as groundbreaking AI-powered noise reduction technology. AVerMedia’s PW313 1080p webcam has also been validated to be compatible with ClickShare Conference, making a perfect solution for focus rooms.

All mentioned AVerMedia products are currently available in most regions worldwide from select resellers.

About AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.

AVerMedia empowers people to easily connect and boldly create through innovative audiovisual technology. Our solutions help people work productively, build new relationships, and expand their horizons in ways that weren’t possible before. Our products include a wide range of powerful yet easy-to-use devices such as webcams, video capture cards, and microphones for content creators, schools, and businesses. We also provide hardware design services for a range of AI and IoT applications, from smart retail to smart cities.

AVerMedia is guided by a philosophy of contributing to society- whether through products that change customers’ lives for the better, or by ensuring our operations are socially responsible.

Connect with AVerMedia:

Website: https://www.avermedia.com/

Barco alliance: https://www.avermedia.com/us/usecase-detail/Barco-Clickshare-Solutions

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/avermedia-technologies

About Barco

Barco designs technology to enable bright outcomes around the world. Seeing beyond the image, we develop visualization and collaboration solutions to help you work together, share insights, and wow audiences. Our focus is on three core markets: Enterprise (from meeting and control rooms to corporate spaces), Healthcare (from the radiology department to the operating room), and Entertainment (from movie theaters to live events and attractions). In 2020, we realized sales of 770 million euro. We have global team of 3,300 employees, whose passion for technology is captured in 430 granted patents. For more information, visit www.barco.com, follow us on Twitter (@Barco), LinkedIn (Barco), YouTube (BarcoTV), or like us on Facebook (Barco).