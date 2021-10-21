AngMar Medical Holdings, Inc. Expands Angels Care Home Health Brand With Purchase of New Provider

MANSFIELD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngMar Medical Holdings, Inc. today announced the October 11, 2021, purchase of home health service provider Amarillo’s Best Home Healthcare, Inc., which will service patients out of an Amarillo, Texas, location. Financial terms of this purchase were not disclosed. Amarillo services under the brand – Angels Care Home Health – which AngMar manages nationwide.

“We are expanding into the Amarillo market with home health and plan to follow up with a hospice company in the near future to better serve the Amarillo and surrounding communities,” said Mark Eddins, President of AngMar Medical Holdings, Inc. “Our goal is to continue to expand the Angels Care brand to ensure patients always receive the level of care they deserve; therefore, we still have plenty of room to grow,” Eddins added.

AngMar Medical Holdings, Inc. is a privately held company based in Mansfield, Texas, owned by Mark and Angie Eddins. The company has managed more than 70 home health locations for over 21 years in nine states under the Angels Care Home Health brand, including Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas. In addition, in 2019, AngMar launched its Angels Care Hospice brand, a network of agencies it manages in four states, including Arizona, Kansas, Nebraska and Texas. The markets chosen for its Angels Care Hospice locations are the perfect match for the communities it already has a home health presence.

“The acquisition of this new entity and entrance into this new market gives us an opportunity to expand our home health footprint in a part of Texas we have not had the opportunity to ever service before,” said Wesly Maness, Chief Legal Officer for AngMar Medical Holdings, Inc. “We are excited about our ability to continue driving our expansion plan despite all the activity and potential distractions taking place in the home care space today.”

"Our marketing and healthcare strategy departments continue to vigorously search for underserved geographies with high densities of people diagnosed with chronic illnesses,” said Tony Miller, MPT, Chief Operating Officer for AngMar Medical Holdings.” Amarillo is a mirror image of some our most successful locations, and we cannot wait to implement our specialized disease management programs in this community to advocate for a higher quality of life for the people that live there,” Miller said.

About AngMar Medical Holdings, Inc.

AngMar Medical Holdings, Inc. is a privately held company that manages the operation of a network of multiple home health agencies in nine states, including Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas. Since 2000, the companies have served thousands of patients under the AngMar managed umbrella known as Angels Care Home Health. Since adding Angels Care Hospice, the numbers continue to grow, fueled by the specialized patient-centered care that the company provides and its commitment to excellence in serving its local communities. For more information about Angels Care Home Health, visit AngelsCareHealth.com. For more information about Angels Care Hospice, visit AngelsCareHospice.com.