Outside Inc. Teams Up with Athletic Brewing, Premium Non-Alcoholic Beer, to Launch Exclusive Content Hub

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Outside Inc., the world’s leading creator of active lifestyle content, services, events, and experiences, today announced a partnership with Athletic Brewing, a premium, non-alcoholic craft brewery, to create shared experiences and an exclusive content hub on Outside Online, known as Without Compromise.

In the coming months, Without Compromise will feature a wide range of written and video content aimed at helping Outside’s audience live happier, healthier lives. Athlete ambassadors, such as cyclist Peter Stetina and ultrarunner Avery Collins, are featured throughout the series sharing how they live without compromise. Outside Online readers can expect 16 articles and 8 videos over the next year.

“Partnering with Outside is a vivid expression of what our brand stands for and an apt use case of our product,” said Bill Shufelt, CEO of Athletic Brewing. “Together, we believe in enjoying the culture and ritual of cracking open a beer after an adventure, and not diminishing one’s hard work that day or the next. Working with Outside provides us a platform to reach and interact with the most active and enthusiastic consumers out there.”

Athletic Brewing was born out of a need for a non-alcoholic beverage that matched the high-quality taste of craft beers and is the first brewery and tap room fully devoted to the production of non-alcoholic craft beer in the U.S. Their mission is to brew non-alcoholic beer that doesn’t compromise taste, quality, or living a healthy, active lifestyle.

“Enjoying the great outdoors is often equated with a culture of drinking,” said Robin Thurston, Outside CEO. “At Outside, we believe life is best spent outdoors experiencing connected and fulfilling lives, which means fostering an inclusive environment for everyone – regardless of your lifestyle choices. There are so many ways to celebrate an awesome adventure, and teaming up with Athletic Brewing gives us an alternative for every occasion.”

The partnership is designed to leave open-ended opportunities to expand on the digital content with events, experiences and collaborations. Updates on upcoming content, events, and experiences can be found on the Without Compromise hub.

About Outside Inc.

Outside is the premier destination for active lifestyle enthusiasts and home to leading brands in the endurance sports, outdoor, and healthy living spaces. Each month, Outside reaches 80 million of the most active consumers in the world across its 40+ media, digital, and technology platforms, creating an experience for both longtime adventurers and those just getting started. Outside believes life is best spent outdoors, experiencing healthy, connected, and fulfilling lives. Outside’s membership offering, Outside+, bundles best-in-class storytelling, meal plans, gear reviews, online courses, discounted event access, magazines, and more. Learn more at OutsideInc.com.

About Athletic Brewing

Named by Fast Company Magazine as one of the “World’s Most Innovative” companies in 2020, Athletic Brewing Company is reimagining beer for the modern, active adult. Their great-tasting craft brews provide a refreshing taste of craft beer, without the alcohol or the hangover. With custom breweries on the east and west coasts, their lineup has earned accolades throughout the industry, even against full-strength beers, including the 2020 World Beer Award Gold medal for Run Wild. Additionally, Athletic Brewing’s “Two for the Trails” initiative donates 2% of all sales to trail and park cleanups and maintenance. Plus, as a part of their IMPACT Program, 1% of revenue goes to non-profit organizations that support positive impact and opportunity from the ground up in their communities. Athletic Brewing’s full portfolio of flagships, seasonal, and specialty beers is available for purchase on its website, www.athleticbrewing.com, as well as the company’s subscription offering – The Athletic Club. Whether you've decided to cut alcohol out of your life for good, for a night, or just one drink, Athletic Brewing Company provides an option without compromises that you’re guaranteed to enjoy.