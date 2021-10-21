Alliance Ground International Acquires Maestro International Cargo

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliance Ground International ("AGI"), a leading provider of specialized air cargo handling, ramp handling, small parcel, and security services, has acquired MIC Cargo (“Maestro”). Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Maestro was established in 2017 by CEO Edip Pektas and COO Sanj Rathi. Maestro has positioned itself as one of ORD’s leading ground handlers, focusing on excellent customer service and an innovative cold-chain pharmaceutical service offering. This acquisition adds additional airport warehouses and aircraft parking at ORD as AGI continues to poise itself for many years of growth. AGI & MIC’s combined warehouse footprint at ORD is now over one million square feet.

Jared Azcuy, AGI CEO, said: "It’s great to welcome Maestro and its employees to AGI. Maestro is well known for its customer service and innovative solution offering at ORD. I look forward to working with Edip, Sanj, and the rest of the Maestro team, who share my enthusiasm for our employees, our customers, and the handling industry. AGI will continue to aggressively pursue opportunities to partner with companies like MIC to expand our growing presence in North America and beyond with a focus on air cargo and below the wing services to the dedicated air freighter and commercial aviation markets.”

Edip Pektas, Maestro's CEO, said: "We are very happy to be a part of the AGI team. We have worked with AGI for years and have always admired their large operation and strategic growth approach. We are looking forward to building the business together at ORD and across the country and are very excited that our employees will have new opportunities and possibilities."

ABOUT AGI

Alliance Ground International, LLC “AGI” is a leading provider of ground handling services in North America. Founded in 1987, the AGI group, including sister companies Cargo Force, Inc and TCSC, provides air cargo, mail, security and freighter aircraft handling services at 24 airports in the US with over 4,500 trained professionals. AGI serves as an extension of its airline partners with best-in-class services by leveraging technology, training, and infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.allianceground.com.

ABOUT Maestro

Established in 2017, MIC Cargo is a premier air cargo handling company located in Chicago O’Hare International Airport servicing leading exclusive air cargo airlines such as Air China Cargo, Emirates Sky Cargo and Ethiopian Airlines. MIC has demonstrated its ability to be an innovator in delivering air cargo ground handling services developing and utilizing state of the art technology and data analytics. MIC is also the first company to develop a WHO-GDP certified pharma cool-chain facility. To learn more, visit www.maestrocargo.com.