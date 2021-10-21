Head & Shoulders and Troy Polamalu Are Always Working to Keep Fans 100% Covered and Take Tasks off Your Shoulders, in Partnership With Fiverr (Photo: Business Wire)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As an NFL legend and Head & Shoulders ambassador for more than a decade, Troy Polamalu is one of the hardest working guys in dandruff. In fact, some say he’s always working, just like Head & Shoulders Scalp Shield Technology is never not working to provide up to 100% dandruff protection, even between washes*.

That’s why, this NFL season, Troy and Head & Shoulders have teamed up with Fiverr, the world’s largest marketplace for creative and digital services, to help keep you up to 100% protected from dandruff and to take tasks off your shoulders, so you can be your most productive.

To launch the campaign, Troy will prove that even in retirement he’s always working, putting his hall-of-fame mentality and diverse range of talents to good use. By offering hair care tips and tricks, tattoo design, unboxing videos, voiceover work and custom piano tracks, Troy has a service for everyone. Together with Head & Shoulders, his services are available on one of today's hottest marketplaces for a limited time only.

"I'm excited to be working with Head & Shoulders again this season,” said Troy Polamalu. “Offering my services on the Fiverr platform has been such a cool opportunity, I’ve really enjoyed putting my talents to good use and I look forward to fulfilling some services!”

For the third year in a row, Troy joins forces with Patrick Mahomes and proves that they’re the hardest working guys in dandruff. Just like Head & Shoulders’ Scalp Shield Technology works day and night to protect against flakes, they too are always working.

Starting October 21st, check out Fiverr.com to request a service from Troy and follow along on Head & Shoulders’ Twitter (@HeadShoulders) and Instagram (@HeadAndShoulders) to watch the campaign unfold.

*Visible flakes, with regular use.

About Head & Shoulders

With over 60 years of trailblazing innovation on scalp care, Head & Shoulders has established itself as the leader in dandruff protection and is the world’s #1 shampoo, used by 1.3 billion people across 140 countries. Head & Shoulders provides a broad range of cosmetic benefits and offers custom solutions for different hair types and scalp concerns.

