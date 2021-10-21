APOLLO Insurance and Entreflow Partners to Offer Small Businesses Access to Immediate Digital Insurance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with Entreflow to offer access to immediate digital insurance products to small businesses, specifically the thousands of start-ups who visit their website each month.

Launched in 2019, APOLLO Insurance now offers the largest selection of online insurance in Canada, through brokers and embedded partnerships like this one. Through APOLLO, consumers can get a quote and purchase insurance in five minutes, from any device, 24/7. Entreflow specializes in supporting start-ups and scale-ups that have a big vision. They offer hands-on expertise in operations and finance of technology and manufacturing. Entreflow's objective is to help their clients to set, track and crush their goals.

“Entreflow provides a phenomenal service worldwide for small businesses as well as start-ups when it comes to providing knowledge on finance, operations, and manufacturing,” said APOLLO Business Development Manager Yonas Alemyehu. “With Entreflow and APOLLO partnering, we believe we can provide an exceptional digital experience for their customers, making it easier for them to purchase digital insurance while offering amazing customer service.”

Entreflow is an award-winning team that has earned Elite status with Intuit QuickBooks, Xero Partner Advisory Council status, and a Top 50 Cloud Accountants North America award. They are a consulting firm for small businesses, with a team of 25 finance legends, HR leaders, and Systems ninjas. Entreflow has supported over 250 growing businesses since they started and continues to expand their customer database.

Entreflow will be launching their QuickBooks Online flight program, which will provide training to small business owners giving them the opportunity to learn about accounting, bookkeeping and how to set up their QuickBooks Online account. The program was designed to offer a cost-efficient opportunity and ongoing support to start-ups entering into the market.

“It is a pleasure to announce a partnership between Entreflow Consulting and APOLLO, one of Canada's leading insurance providers. Customers can purchase their insurance policy on their proprietary platform from any device and from anywhere, 24/7,” shares Entreflow CEO, Helina Patience. “As we continue to provide valuable services to our clients, we want to ensure that our clients have all they need to protect their business from risks, especially costly mistakes as a small or growing business and doing so at affordable prices.”

APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real time and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, create and deliver policies. Through APOLLO, thousands of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO Insurance

Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO Insurance”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7.

Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small businesses and individuals without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/.

About Entreflow

Entreflow is a boutique consulting firm, a highly unusual team of 25 Finance legends, HR leaders and Systems ninjas. A licensed public practice CPA accounting firm and Recruitment agency.

Entreflow specializes in supporting start-ups and scale-ups that have a big vision. They offer hands-on expertise in the complex operations and finance of technology and manufacturing companies. Helping clients set, track and crush their goals.

Working with Entreflow means working with an award-winning team that has earned Elite status with Intuit QuickBooks, Xero Partner Advisory Council status, and a Top 50 Cloud Accountants North America award.

Visit our website to learn more about us. https://entreflow.com.