Digital River Becomes an Accelerate Partner within the Adobe Exchange Partner Program, Strengthening its Commitment to Clients in the Adobe Ecosystem

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, announced today it has become an Accelerate Partner in the Adobe Exchange Partner Program. Digital River provides brands that leverage Adobe Commerce, the industry’s leading commerce application for B2B, D2C and hybrid use cases, a fully optimized solution for global payments, taxes, compliance and fraud mitigation.

Becoming an Accelerate Partner demonstrates Digital River’s commitment to Adobe Experience Cloud and in turn provides Digital River with more in-depth knowledge of Adobe’s technology through closer collaboration with Adobe’s integration teams. The relationship also grants Digital River early access to roadmaps and software enhancements to ensure that the company’s products are fully compatible with Adobe’s latest innovations and API-based technology.

“Digital River is committed to making sure the solutions we provide our clients are optimized within the Adobe ecosystem to deliver the very best customer experience,” said Adam Coyle, CEO of Digital River. “We are excited to expand this relationship even further by joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program as an Accelerate Partner, ensuring our product development is always aligned with Adobe’s latest innovations.”

As Digital River grows its commitment to the Adobe ecosystem, so does their client roster with the recent additions of FELCO SA, COTODAMA and LG Electronics Taiwan online brand shop.

By using the Digital River extension for Adobe Commerce, these brands benefit from an all-in-one solution for payments, taxes, compliance and fraud mitigation.

“In today’s fast-moving digital economy, it’s become more important for brands to meet their customers wherever they are and provide a seamless digital experience at every touchpoint,” said Jason Knell, Senior Director, Content and Commerce Partnerships at Adobe. “We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Digital River to help organizations deliver exceptional commerce experiences for their customers.”

