M. Holland and Covestro Broaden Business to Distribute Polycarbonates in Mexico

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M. Holland Company, a leading distributor of thermoplastic resins, and Covestro S.A. de CV, a leader in polymer materials, announced today an agreement to expand polycarbonate distribution into Mexico. The agreement allows M. Holland’s U.S. clients with operations in Mexico, as well as Mexico-based clients, access to polycarbonate materials, which are vital to the production of many automotive, electrical and electronics, and healthcare products. The move signifies a progression of the 12-year relationship between the two companies in the U.S. and as M. Holland Latinoamérica continues to broaden its operations. M. Holland Latinoamérica is a full-service thermoplastics distributor based in Tultitlan, México.

“Many U.S. companies have considered opening operations in Mexico, only to face the challenge of limited local material availability,” said Xiomara Ricardo, M. Holland’s Commercial Director, Mexico. “Our updated agreement with Covestro extends our business relationship to Mexico, and we are well prepared to distribute polycarbonates to clients internationally.”

Polycarbonates are well suited for applications in all industries, especially automotive, electrical and electronics, and healthcare. These industries thrive on supply chain continuity and security, which can be made stronger by growing materials access. The pandemic has strained nearly every aspect of the global supply chain, with short- and long-term challenges expected to continue. The expanded business between M. Holland and Covestro is designed to open up accessibility options for international companies with operations in Mexico as well as Mexico-based companies.

Polycarbonate resins have been used in medical applications and are designed to endure high temperatures and frequent disinfection for safe sterilization. They have also been selected by car manufacturers for their lightweight properties, ideal for the growing electric vehicle market looking to maximize energy efficiency. In the electrical and electronics industries, they are chosen for smarter power management options, such as smart switch and sockets, circuit breakers, and electric vehicle charging stations, since they are built for toughness and meet material standards for these applications. The properties of polycarbonates make them a versatile material option for many industries.

As technologies continue to advance in response to the pandemic and the frequency of natural disasters increases worldwide, materials must adapt to achieve maximum value. Both M. Holland and Covestro are committed to sustainability goals, and this expanded business continues to advance material options to make the world a cleaner, better place.

ABOUT M. HOLLAND

M. Holland is a leading international distributor of thermoplastic resins, providing suppliers with the most strategic channels to market, offering innovative sourcing and supply chain solutions to our clients, and helping people lead rewarding careers. Since 1950, a deep commitment to personal relationships has formed the core of the company’s heritage, its culture, and its vision. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, M. Holland has over $1 billion in annual sales and sells to more than 4,000 customers annually. To learn more, visit www.mholland.com. Follow M. Holland on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

ABOUT COVESTRO

With global 2020 sales of EUR 10.7 billion, Covestro is among the world’s leading polymer companies. Business activities are focused on the manufacture of high-tech polymer materials and the development of innovative, sustainable solutions for products used in many areas of daily life. In doing so, Covestro is fully committed to the circular economy. The main industries served are the automotive and transportation industries, construction, furniture and wood processing, as well as electrical, electronics, and household appliances industries. Other sectors include sports and leisure, cosmetics, health and the chemical industry itself. At the end of 2020, Covestro has 33 production sites worldwide and employs approximately 16,500 people (calculated as full-time equivalents).