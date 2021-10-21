VuWall Launches New HDMI Extenders Based on Semtech’s AVX Technology

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with VuWall, a technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, for its new line of HDMI extenders. The extenders are robust to electromagnetic interference (EMI), feature guaranteed cable lengths based on the IEEE standard and are available in copper and fiber. VuWall selected Semtech’s AVX™ technology for its long reach performance and its ability to dramatically reduce both product and system costs.

“Upon developing our next generation of HDMI extenders, it was imperative that VuWall collaborate with the best in the professional AV industry, which is why we chose to base our new line of extenders on Semtech’s AVX technology,” said Mark Schmidt, chief technology officer at VuWall. “Through implementing AVX into the HDMI extenders, VuWall is taking the next step into modern and best-in-class AV extension technologies, a milestone made possible by collaborating with Semtech.”

As newer AV extension technologies emerge, Semtech’s AVX200T pushes the envelope on multimedia connectivity between AV equipment and remote displays. Additionally, AVX simultaneously transmits uncompressed-quality 4K video, multi-channel audio, Gigabit Ethernet, USB, and other control signals over copper category cabling or optical fiber. The advanced features of Semtech’s AVX serve as an ideal base for VuWall’s HDMI extenders.

“The unmatched capabilities of Semtech’s AVX technology is prominently showcased in VuWall’s new line of HDMI extenders,” said Don Shaver, vice president of video products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “On top of the attractive cost of the new line, VuWall’s HDMI extenders highlight the new shift forward in AV extension technologies for those looking for the best performance on the market today.”

VuWall’s HDMI 2.0 Extenders extend audio/video signals with CAT cable or optical fiber, supporting up to 4K@60Hz resolution (full 4:4:4), compliant with HDR and HDCP 2.2. Customers can distribute uncompressed video and audio, bringing ultra-high-definition video to screens with no signal loss or delay.

About VuWall

VuWall, a global technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, has pioneered the new disruptive hybrid technology, VuTrex™, which bridges AV, IT and IP systems to seamlessly manage and control visual content throughout organizations. VuWall delivers a state-of-the-art ecosystem of video wall controllers, encoders, and decoders — all managed by their unique TRx Centralized Management Platform, eliminating the complexity of traditional video wall control and signal distribution over IP, without any programming. VuWall is recognized for its innovative solutions that increase productivity and enhance visualization experiences in control rooms and corporate workspaces. The VuWall ecosystem, powered by VuTrex technology, sets a new industry benchmark in ease of use and deployment for the most effective distribution of any source to any type of display in professional and mission-critical applications. Its award-winning solutions power more than 2,000 video walls in some of the world’s most prestigious Fortune 500 companies in more than 45 countries. VuWall is headquartered in Montreal, Canada and Tübingen, Germany. For more information, visit vuwall.com

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

