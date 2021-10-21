oak9 Infrastructure-as-Code Security Platform Joins AWS Marketplace

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--oak9, a leader in infrastructure-as-code (IaC) security, announced today that it has listed its product in a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The oak9 platform accelerates the delivery of cloud-native applications while providing comprehensive security. It seamlessly integrates into the software development lifecycle, analyzes IaC, and builds in security based on a holistic and comprehensive view of its architecture and components in their broader context. The platform scans and remediates thousands of lines of IaC, an ongoing task that would otherwise take hundreds of hours and tens of thousands of dollars from your security team’s budget.

Customers can easily search for and purchase the oak9 platform directly in AWS Marketplace, a quick and easy process that doesn’t require a separate purchasing agreement from oak9. Purchases of oak9 in AWS Marketplace qualify against EDP commitments.

“In only two years, our team has created a leading IaC security platform and our inclusion in AWS Marketplace is a testament to that hard work,” said Raj Datta, CEO at oak9. “By making it easy for the existing AWS customer base to purchase oak9, we can bring our solution to a wider audience and ensure more applications are secure and compliant by design.”

About oak9

The oak9 platform is built for developers and blessed by security to accelerate delivery. It seamlessly integrates into the development pipeline, analyzes infrastructure as code, and builds security into cloud-native applications so they are secure and compliant by design. Learn more at oak9.io.