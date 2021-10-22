Krista Software Expands its Footprint in APAC with New Strategic Partnership and Customers

HONG KONG & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Krista Software announces a new strategic customer and distributor for its intelligent automation platform and new telecommunications customer, SmarTone. SmarTone will utilize Krista to increase customer service levels and customer retention and support executive decisions via its intuitive conversational automation and reporting capabilities. Krista enables enterprises to construct conversation-based applications to streamline business processes and better serve internal and external customers supporting digital transformation projects.

"Krista is a differentiated solution and will help our businesses streamline and automate electronic processes to serve customers better," said Mr. Stephen Chau, CTO of SmarTone. "We value Connect APAC's dedication to advising on products like Krista and bringing them to our local markets to help with go-to-market initiatives and cost-saving opportunities."

Krista Software expands its reach in the Asia Pacific through a new distribution partnership with Connect APAC, a leading Business Process Outsourcing consultancy. In addition to using Krista to streamline internal IT and customer service processes, Connect APAC serves as a strategic distributor in the region. It is through this strategic partnership that Connect APAC will help deliver Krista to SmarTone.

"We are honored to partner with Krista Software to provide Krista in the Asian market," said Catherine Wong, CEO of Connect APAC. "We are excited to help enterprises in Asia digitally transform their business processes using intelligent automation."

"We're very excited to partner with Connect APAC," said Satendar Bhatia, Chief Revenue Officer at Krista Software. "Together, we will expand intelligent automation use in Asia and help enterprises grow their businesses and better serve customers."

About Krista Software

Krista Software is in an unrelenting pursuit to help businesses find the right answers. Krista Software produces Krista, a modern Intelligent Automation platform. Krista empowers businesses to leverage existing IT assets by building low-cost automation applications. For more information visit kristasoft.com.