CDISC and REDCap Work Together to Foster More Meaningful Clinical Research for Academics

AUSTIN, Texas & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDISC has announced it will work with Research Electronic Data Capture (REDCap) on an initiative to pave the way for academic institutions and researchers to carry out more meaningful and efficient clinical research that has a greater impact on global health.

CDISC will instantiate electronic Case Report Forms (eCRFs) from the CDISC eCRF Portal into the REDCap Shared Data Instrument Library so that academic researchers can leverage the eCRFs to readily adopt CDISC Standards while capturing data for their studies. CDISC Standards allow data to be collected, organized, and analyzed in a clear and consistent manner, fostering data sharing and innovation.

The initiative will significantly enhance the standardization of data management in REDCap projects, facilitating the harmonization and cross-utilization of clinical data, advancing higher-quality research, and leading more rapidly to the discovery of new treatments.

“We appreciate the value that Vanderbilt University Medical Center and REDCap place on implementing data standards in academic research,” said Dave Evans, CDISC President and CEO. “This initiative is a part of our outreach efforts to the academic research community to support implementation of CDISC Standards with the goal of generating standards-based innovations that make swift data aggregation and sharing possible, ultimately streamlining the development of new therapies to benefit patients worldwide.”

“Our goal from the very beginning with REDCap has been to provide research teams ‘an easy way to do the right thing’ when planning and executing data management plans for research studies. We are excited about the potential impact of this joint work with CDISC because it will allow adoption and utilization of CDISC standards by thousands of research teams around the world,” said Paul Harris, REDCap founder and faculty lead.

The eCRFs will be available to the academic research community in Q1 2022.

ABOUT CDISC

CDISC creates clarity in clinical research by convening a global community to develop and advance data standards of the highest quality. Required by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), recommended by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and adopted by the world’s leading research organizations, CDISC standards enable the accessibility, interoperability, and reusability of data. With the help of CDISC standards, the entire research community can maximize the value of data for more efficient and meaningful research that has invaluable impact on global health. CDISC is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit charitable organization with administrative offices in Austin, Texas, with hundreds of employees, volunteers, and member organizations around the world. https://www.cdisc.org/

ABOUT REDCap

REDCap is a secure web application for building and managing online surveys and databases. While REDCap can be used to collect virtually any type of data in any environment (including compliance with 21 CFR Part 11, FISMA, HIPAA, and GDPR), it is specifically geared to support online and offline data capture for research studies and operations. The REDCap Consortium, a vast support network of collaborators, is composed of thousands of active institutional partners in over one hundred countries who utilize and support their own individual REDCap systems.