Atlas Announces Expansion of U.S. Crypto Mining Operations in over 100MW Deal with Compute North

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlas Technology Group LLC (“Atlas”), a global leader in the digital asset space and one of the largest ASIC mining companies; and Compute North, a leading company in mining infrastructure, today announced a multi-year hosting service agreement under which Compute North will provide over 100MW colocation capacity for Atlas’ U.S. mining operations.

Headquartered in Singapore, with burgeoning operations in North America and Central Asia, the deal with Compute North is part of Atlas’ broader strategy for accelerating its global expansion. The company’s growth also focuses on engaging local partners that share its values in the sustainable and responsible development of the digital asset ecosystem.

Raymond Yuan, Chairman of Atlas expressed his delight in the deal. “We are pleased to name Compute North as our trusted hosting provider and are committed to building a strong, long-term relationship. Atlas operates its mining business globally and highly values the partnership with local companies, like Compute North, who share our vision for sustainability and environmental responsibility.”

To achieve sustainable growth in adherence to its ESG commitments, Atlas is carrying out a mass adoption of renewable energy, with a long-term goal to be 100% carbon-free. This pursuit also includes exploring expansion into Northern Europe, South America and Africa to capitalize on the availability of renewable energy and vibrant workforces.

“We’re proud that Compute North’s focus on sustainable mining solutions factored into Atlas Mining’s decision to partner with us for its upcoming U.S. deployment,” said Dave Perrill, CEO at Compute North. “Our pioneering TIER 0™ data center design creates significant cost efficiencies and establishes us as a critical partner to the overall stability of local power grids as they bring more renewables online.”

Yuan added, “Green mining and global operations are two key trends in the ASIC-mining industry. As we expand our business, we are keen to further adopt renewable energy and explore technologies that can improve operational efficiency. Advances in emerging cooling technology will improve the PUE of the whole industry, and Atlas wants to lead the way.”

To date, Atlas has purchased more than 200,000 units of the most advanced mining rigs and aims to continue this trend over the next few years. The firm has contracted more than 400MW infrastructure capacity with local partners in different regions and plans to add 1GW capacity in the following 18 months.

About Atlas

Atlas Technology Group is a global leader in the digital asset space and one of the largest ASIC mining companies. Headquartered in Singapore, Atlas maintains an extensive global computing network and has deployed digital infrastructure in North America, Northern Europe, and Central Asia. The firm maintains offices and facilities in multiple regions, including, but not limited to, the United States (Texas and New York); Canada (Vancouver and Toronto) and Kazakhstan (Almaty).

The firm is undergoing aggressive global expansion, marking a unique position within the industry. Atlas is committed to being a positive contributor to the communities it operates in. Through a clear and defined commitment to ESG initiatives, Atlas prides itself on being a first-mover in adopting new and improved technology to lessen or eliminate the environmental impact of its operations, and is dedicated to providing job opportunities through its local operations. The firm aims to empower the digital future with an antifragile network.

For additional information, please visit https://www.atlasmining.com.

About Compute North

Compute North is the North American leader in TIER 0™ computing. The company provides efficient, low-cost, and highly scalable infrastructure for clients in the blockchain, cryptocurrency mining, and the distributed computing space. With operations in Texas, South Dakota, and Nebraska, Compute North brings a unique combination of data center, energy, and computing expertise to deliver the lowest cost computing in the world.

For additional information, please visit www.computenorth.com.