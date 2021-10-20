FOX Weather Partners With WeatherSTEM Giving Platform Exclusive Access to Nearly 600 Meteorological News Gathering Instruments Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s new AVOD streaming weather service launching October 25th, has signed an exclusive agreement with WeatherSTEM, the leader in live weather data and high-resolution video from collegiate and professional sports stadiums, to provide exclusive newsgathering data to FOX Weather, announced Sharri Berg, president of the platform.

In making the announcement, Berg said, “In an effort to create the most robust network of cameras across the country FOX Weather has partnered with the WeatherSTEM network to provide a live look into local weather conditions across the country, allowing unmatched access to real-time weather conditions and video.”

WeatherSTEM Founder and CEO Edward Mansouri added, “We’re very excited to partner with FOX Weather and look forward to showcasing our innovative intelligence service on their vibrant new platform.”

Utilizing WeatherSTEM’s network of sensors, FOX Weather meteorologists will have the exclusive the ability to access live information from a footprint of nearly 600 WeatherSTEM stations including collegiate and NFL stadiums across the country. Key stadium locations include Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Raymond James Stadium, Pittsburgh Steelers Heinz Field, University of Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium, Louisiana State University’s Tiger Stadium and Texas A&M’s Kyle Field, among others. The high-definition camera network will also enable instantaneous access to real-time weather conditions, spanning lightning, wind speed and temperature, for a hyper-local approach to weather coverage. Combined with FOX Weather’s innovative data systems, the partnership will further enhance the platform’s weather display technology, giving viewers a complete picture of the weather story.

FOX Weather is a 24/7 ad-supported streaming service operated by FOX News Media. Launching on October 25th, the platform will build upon FOX News Channel’s expansive newsgathering units & FOX Television Stations’ added resources with a combined 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional and national reporting, in addition to live programming. Utilizing multiple radar systems, including an immersive mobile 3D radar, the service will offer users an innovative approach to forecasting, including coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term. FOX Weather is a free platform that will be available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android, as well as internet-connected TVs via FOX NOW, the FOX News app, and Tubi.