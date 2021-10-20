Boston Joins the ZutaCore Certified System Integration Partner Program, to Expand Availability of Intelligently Applied™ Direct-on-Chip, Waterless, Two-Phase Liquid Cooling

LONDON & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Limited, a leading systems integrator and provider of high performance, mission-critical server and storage solutions, and ZutaCore, a direct-on-chip, waterless, two-phase, liquid cooling (2PLC) company, have announced a partnership under the ZutaCore Certified System Integration Partner Program. Together they will address a wide range of customer needs across enterprise, hosting and hyperscale, from the cloud to the edge. Join Boston and ZutaCore at SC21 in-person at booth 2141 and online to learn more about Boston’s commitment to tailored solutions for specific clients, and how ZutaCore’s HyperCool™ technology can enable customers to keep up with higher performance systems with shorter latencies, while saving scarce resources including energy, water and space.

Boston has spent the past 30 years securing its reputation as a partner that helps its customers solve their toughest business challenges simply and effectively. Boston offers a world-class Labs facility to provide the company’s resellers and its customers with the ability to test the latest products and technologies first-hand. Through this partnership, ZutaCore’s HyperCool 2PLC technology has been installed and is now available for testing at Boston’s UK-based lab. By combining their benefits at scale, the companies will enable data center owners and operators to push the boundaries of performance, efficiencies, sustainability and economics.

“The demand for high-performance, high frequency and multi-core computing, intense workload environments is growing exponentially – our mantra is to not only enable our customers to keep up to but excel in their ability to address these needs,” said Manoj Nayee, Managing Director of Boston. “By partnering with innovative leaders the caliber of ZutaCore, we are honoring our commitment to provide our clients with first-to-market technologies that fit their specifications but exceed their expectations. Furthermore, Boston is deeply aware that sustainability an emerging and critical priority for our customers. With ZutaCore’s unique 2PLC technology, we are thrilled to enhance our offerings to enable them to conserve precious resources including land, water and energy by cutting the cooling power infrastructure needed from the server to the data center.”

“ZutaCore is committed to expanding its Certified System Integration Partner Program so we can give end customers what they want – tested and proven data center solutions and services from leading, global certified systems integrators. Boston Limited is exceptionally suited for that. As a trusted partner to its clients, they deliver complete, end-to-end hardware and software solutions that are create tangible value at scale. Boston’s customers can now access HyperCool benefits to increase densities while creating a significant positive impact on the environment,” said Udi Paret, President, ZutaCore Inc. “Through Boston, data center owners and operators can leverage the latest in liquid cooling without having to make any significant changes to their infrastructure, whether retrofit or new build.”

With 2PLC from ZutaCore, which is further supported by its relationship with Supermicro, Boston can now offer advanced cooling solutions that fit into current and future data center infrastructure ecosystems. Together, ZutaCore 2PLC and Boston solutions and services provide the confidence of continuous operations with an innovative approach to sustainable data center cooling.

To learn more about ZutaCore for Boston please visit: https://bit.ly/3ppPyVI.

About Boston Limited

Boston Limited has been providing cutting-edge technology since 1992 using Supermicro® building blocks. Its high performance, mission-critical server and storage solutions can be tailored for each specific client, helping businesses to create the optimum solution. From the initial specification, solution design and even full custom branding, Boston can help to solve the toughest business challenges simply and effectively. For more information, visit www.boston.co.uk

About ZutaCore

ZutaCore is a direct-on-chip, waterless, two-phase, liquid cooling technology company that unlocks the power of sustainable cooling. By dissipating heat at the source, ZutaCore’s HyperCool™ cuts the cooling power infrastructure needed from the server to the data center. Eliminating the risk of IT meltdown and engineered for low-flow and low-pressure allows for light, compact design and high densities. Coupled with on-demand and closed-loop features, HyperCool maximizes cooling efficiencies, guaranteeing consistent performance in any climate and location. The ZutaCore solution is a complete hardware system enhanced by an optional software-defined-cooling (SDC) platform. The result – the data center shrinks, scarce energy, water, land and construction resources are saved, CAPEX and OPEX are slashed, return on investments (ROI’s) are accelerated, and real estate assets are maximized.

Designed by a veteran team in Israel and enabled by 14 patent-pending innovations, HyperCool is a near plug-and-play system. ZutaCore’s R&D center is in Israel, with its HQ office in California. For more information, please visit http://www.zuta-core.com/.