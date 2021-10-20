ElectReon to Host Investor & Analyst Webinar on October 26 at 11am ET

BEIT YANAI, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ElectReon (TASE: ELWS.TA), the leading provider of in-road wireless electric vehicle charging technology for commercial, public service, and passenger vehicles, announced today that it will host an investor and analyst Zoom webinar on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 11am ET. CEO Oren Ezer will provide an update on recent company and business developments, and on the groundbreaking agreement signed recently with Dan, the Israeli public transport company.

Following the presentation by management there will be an opportunity for a question and answer session.

To register for the webinar, please visit:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1116342327756/WN_dbWUCoGPQ_-JQ1vYoUxUig

About ElectReon

ElectReon is the leading provider of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), providing end-to-end charging infrastructure and services to meet the needs and efficiency demands of shared, public and commercial fleet operators and consumers. The company’s proprietary inductive technology dynamically (while in motion) and statically (while stopped) charges EVs quickly and safely, eliminating range anxiety, lowering total costs of EV ownership, and reducing battery capacity needs—making it one of the most environmentally sustainable, scalable, and compelling charging solutions available today. ElectReon works with cities and fleet operators on a charging as a service (CaaS) platform that enables cost-effective electrification of public, commercial, and autonomous fleets for smooth and continuous operation. For more information, visit electreon.com.