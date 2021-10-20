Opmantek Signs Agreement With Microsoft for Network Management

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opmantek Software, one of the world’s leading providers of automated network management software, has secured an agreement to provide software and support to manage portions of Microsoft’s internal networks. Opmantek will give Microsoft visibility over its network environment and the ability to monitor its equipment and devices in one place. The agreement also includes event configuration and compliance management.

“We are proud to support Microsoft’s efforts to improve its networks’ reliability and customer experience,” said Craig Nelson, CEO of Opmantek. “Opmantek is excited to help Microsoft with a thorough Linux-based management and monitoring solution. This partnership demonstrates that our technology is ideal for customers operating in any environment.”

Microsoft was impressed with Opmantek’s automated device discovery capability and detailed inventory of data centers. Opmantek will provide in-depth monitoring and alarming for all of Microsoft’s devices. It will also automate IP address management across all types of devices and network topologies and provide a flexible framework to automate troubleshooting and remediation.

“I started developing NMIS in 1999 to provide visibility of the new IP network infrastructure being deployed everywhere, visibility which is still needed today. The development of NMIS over the last 20 years has been amazing and what we have done at Opmantek in the last 10 years provides more than network visibility. It is great to see the level of trust that an organization such as Microsoft has in the Opmantek solution,” said Keith Sinclair, CTO of Opmantek. “One of Opmantek’s key philosophies is to offer a flexible framework that can seamlessly fit into any network. Microsoft aligned with this and are able to gain detailed, in-depth monitoring and event management for all devices.”

Opmantek Software is well known for its ability to scale, replace or consolidate older systems and its flexibility to deliver network visibility and automation regardless of the size, location and type of hardware and software infrastructure. It’s validated by managed service providers (MSPs), telecommunications companies, internet service providers (ISPs) worldwide and any operation where monitoring the IT network is critical to successful operations.

Request a demonstration of Opmantek Software or talk to a network engineer about your specific network management, automation or audit requirements at opmantek.com/request-a-demo/.

