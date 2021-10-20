Harris Williams Advises BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC on its Sale to Partners Group and Kohlberg & Company, LLC

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised BluSky Restoration Contractors, LLC (BluSky), a portfolio company of Dominus Capital, on its sale to Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm acting on behalf of its clients, and Kohlberg & Company, LLC (Kohlberg), a leading private equity firm. Partners Group and Kohlberg will be equal equity partners in BluSky following the transaction. BluSky is a leading national property restoration company in the U.S. The transaction was led by Bob Baltimore, Brian Lucas, Taylor Morris, Pete Morgan and Bill Greven of the Harris Williams Business Services Group.

“BluSky is a leader in commercial restoration. In partnership with Dominus Capital, the company has achieved impressive growth both organically and through M&A and has grown into a truly national platform. There is no doubt that BluSky will continue its track record of success with the help of its outstanding new partners, Kohlberg and Partners Group,” said Bob Baltimore, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“It has been a pleasure working with the teams at BluSky and Dominus Capital on this transaction, and it marks yet another successful outcome for our clients in the commercial services space,” added Brian Lucas, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We are excited to watch BluSky build on its leadership position under its new ownership.”

Denver-based BluSky is a full-service national restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing provider for properties damaged by water, fire, storms and other disasters across the continental U.S. and continental U.S. island communities.

Based in New York, Dominus Capital is a leading middle market private equity investment firm that focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments in companies in the business services, light manufacturing and consumer sectors. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand in hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term and conservative approach to investing and has a consistent and successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed over 80 transactions over the past 20+ years.

Kohlberg is a leading U.S. private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, New York. Since its inception in 1987, Kohlberg has organized nine private equity funds, through which it has raised $12 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 34 year history, Kohlberg has completed 88 buyout transactions and more than 200 add-on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction value of nearly $30 billion.

Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested over $150 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate strong returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With $119 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,500 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN).

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Business Services Group has experience advising companies that provide a range of commercial, industrial and professional services. For more information on the firm’s Business Services Group and other recent transactions, visit the Business Services Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

