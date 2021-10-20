3D at Nexeo Plastics to Offer Polymaker 3D Printing Filaments in North America

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexeo Plastics, a leading global thermoplastics resin distributor, has announced it will begin carrying and distributing Polymaker’s high performance 3D printing filaments in North America, including carbon reinforced nylons and a fire-retardant polycarbonate.

Polymaker offers a diverse portfolio of materials from high performing plastics to unique aesthetic solutions. Each family of products has unique properties and can be used in a wide range of applications from everyday needs to industrial applications.

“ We are very excited about the partnership with Nexeo Plastics, as both our teams share the same passion for 3D printing. Nexeo Plastics’ unique strength in supply chain and customer service will greatly amplify the impact of our engineering materials in key industries,” said Dr. Xiaofan Luo, Founder, Polymaker.

Polymaker materials are formulated and fine-tuned in their research and development laboratory, and they undergo rigorous quality control checks to ensure their roundness and diameter are consistent.

“ We are excited to join efforts with Polymaker,” said Paul Tayler, president and chief executive officer of Nexeo Plastics. “ Their quest to continue to add cutting edge materials to their portfolio is a great fit with our goal to provide our customers and potential customers with quality materials and solutions to fit their needs.”

Nexeo Plastics’ 3D supplier expansion is part of a continued strategy to provide a wide range of product choices, supply chain expertise, and exceptional sales and customer service to meet the demands of its 3D customers.

About Nexeo Plastics and 3D at Nexeo Plastics

3D at Nexeo Plastics is part of Nexeo Plastics, a leading global thermoplastic resins distributor, representing quality products from world-class suppliers, and serving a diverse customer base across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia. In the 3D Printing market, we provide expert local application, technical support, shortened lead times, smaller order quantities and customer service through our sales team and eCommerce site, Nexeo 3D. Learn more at www.nexeoplastics.com and www.nexeo3d.com/nexeo3d.

About Polymaker

Polymaker is a manufacturer of advanced 3D printing materials specifically engineered for a wide range of applications across many industries. At the heart of Polymaker is a large research and development laboratory which drives the company forward through constant innovation and testing. All Polymaker materials are formulated and optimized for 3D printing while maintaining the unique properties inherent to the respective base polymer. Polymaker has served customers in over 100 countries from its global locations in China, USA and the Netherlands. Polymaker’s continuous dedication to innovation and quality has been recognized by several major awards, including The Material Company of The Year award from 3D Printing Industry (2017), Technology Innovation Award from TCT (2017), and Most Promising Enterprises Award from Ernst & Young (2020).

Find more information at www.polymaker.com.