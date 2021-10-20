Slate Asset Management Expands European Platform with NOK 1 Billion Essential Real Estate Portfolio Acquisition in Norway

LONDON & FRANKFURT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Slate Asset Management ("Slate”), a global alternative investment platform focused on real estate, announced today the acquisition of a portfolio of 25 essential real estate assets in Norway for approximately NOK 1 billion. The acquisition – Slate’s first in the Nordics – further scales the firm’s European platform and significantly increases Slate’s exposure to high-quality essential real estate assets in broader Europe.

The portfolio comprises approximately 50,000 square meters geographically dispersed across Norway, with the majority concentrated in and around Norway’s five largest cities. The entirety of the portfolio’s income is generated by essential goods and service providers, including 24 grocery stores let to class-A tenants and one government-tenanted medical facility. The portfolio’s three major operators are leading Norwegian grocery groups Coop Norge, Reitan Group and NorgesGruppen, which hold around 96% of the total grocery market share in Norway.

“ We are actively increasing our exposure to essential real estate throughout Europe, and this transaction is an exciting opportunity for us to acquire a portfolio of high-quality assets in a new and growing market at a very attractive basis,” said Brady Welch, Founding Partner at Slate Asset Management. “ Against the backdrop of Norway’s robust economy and leadership in environmental performance, we believe we can unlock significant value for our tenants and our partners by investing thoughtfully to make these properties even more modern, sustainable and resource efficient.”

The acquisition is a continuation of Slate’s strategy focused on stabilized grocery and essential real estate assets throughout Europe, which facilitate the distribution of essential goods and services to end consumers. These assets have proven to be defensive in nature, with income streams that can withstand periods of economic instability.

Welch added: “ The essential tenants occupying these properties are exceptional quality businesses with consistently strong and stable performance. As we look to continue deploying capital in this sector, this portfolio strengthens our track record and provides an ideal platform for future investments in the Nordic region.”

Schjødt, UNION Norsk Naeringsmegling, Pareto Securities, BER as well as KPMG Norway advised Slate on this transaction, which is expected to close in December 2021.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform focused on real estate. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate’s platform spans a range of investment strategies, including opportunistic, value add, core plus and debt investments. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.