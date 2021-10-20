Helbiz Partners with Fantasmo to Integrate Innovative E-Scooter Parking Technology

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced a partnership with Fantasmo, a next-generation mapping company, to integrate its hyper-accurate parking technology into Helbiz’s e-scooter app. The integration will first roll out across the company’s fleet in Miami, Florida with plans to expand to other markets as the partnership advances.

Fantasmo’s Camera Positioning Standard (CPS) technology can detect the exact location of e-scooters and validate parking within 8 inches or less with a phone camera alone, resulting in a safer experience for riders, pedestrians and cities. To unlock and park each e-scooter, riders will scan the QR code and surrounding area with their phone camera, which notifies Helbiz of the exact location of the device and whether or not it is parked within city-approved areas. Unlike GPS technology, CPS does not require any infrastructure like satellites, beacons or radios, but rather utilizes data connection and cameras to capture precise mapping and position of each device.

“We are committed to educating our riders with proper e-scooter parking and safety measures and this partnership with Fantasmo takes that commitment a step further,” said Vivian Myrtetus, Head of Partnerships & Policy at Helbiz. “With the integration of Fantasmo’s CPS technology, we can provide riders with the technology needed to use our e-scooters safely and responsibly.”

“We're excited to be working with Helbiz to rollout our CPS technology to provide a safer e-scooter program by reducing sidewalk clutter and ensuring a more orderly sidewalk for all stakeholders,” added Jameson Detweiler, Co-Founder of Fantasmo. “After spending significant time in Miami, it's clear the City of Miami and the Miami Parking Authority (MPA) are committed to providing the safest micro-mobility program. Fantasmo is proud to be working alongside Helbiz in the City of Miami."

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

About Fantasmo

Fantasmo is replacing GPS with cameras to improve the ability of machines to understand the world around them. GPS heavily degrades in urban environments and is nearly non-existent indoors. Fantasmo’s solution is ten times more accurate than GPS with the ability to operate outdoors and indoors, without infrastructure or connectivity requirements. Fantasmo solves challenges for a range of applications including shared micro-mobility, last-mile logistics, visually impaired navigation, and many more. The US-based company (also with a presence in Germany) is backed by investors including Unlock Venture Partners, Freestyle Capital, TenOneTen Ventures, and LDV capital, among others. For more information about Fantasmo, please visit www.fantasmo.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021 the Form 10-Q filed on August 23, 2021 and the Prospectus filed on September 30, 2021. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.