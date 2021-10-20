InCite and CyberCube Partner to Deliver Cyber Analytics to Insurance Agents and Brokers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InCite Performance Group has announced a strategic partnership with market-leading cyber analytics expert CyberCube.

Under the partnership, InCite agent and broker partners will be able to gain exclusive access to CyberCube's Broking Manager platform, the first software-as-a-service application CyberCube has built specifically for the insurance broking community.

Nate Brink, CyberCube Sales Manager, said: “We’re thrilled that InCite has chosen us as a strategic partner. InCite is dedicated to empowering insurance agents and brokers to be effective partners in helping insurance buyers better quantify, transfer and manage their risk. Cyber risk is clearly high on its agenda. This relationship will enable InCite’s members to effectively communicate cyber risk to their clients when time is of the essence.”

Gordon Zellers, Partner & Advisor with Incite, said: “By teaming up with CyberCube, we will be using a solution that provides a streamlined approach to quantifying the financial exposure impact of our client’s cyber risk, their specific security posture, and business practices. This not only allows us to educate our clients about the nature of cyber threats they face, but also empowers them to make informed decisions with analytics that tie back to insurance product features, coverages and limits.”

Broking Manager complements CyberCube’s two other products: Portfolio Manager and Account Manager, which are designed for risk carriers and are used by leading companies across the insurance ecosystem.

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world’s leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multi-disciplinary analytics, the company’s cloud-based platform helps insurance organizations make better decisions when placing insurance, underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube’s enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modeling on thousands of points of technology failure.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company exclusively focused on the insurance industry, with access to an unparalleled ecosystem of data partners and backing from ForgePoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda, MTech Capital and individuals from Stone Point Capital. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.

About InCite Performance Group

InCite Performance Group is a private client group and membership program for some of the top Independent Insurance Agencies and Brokerages in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. InCite Performance Group is comprised of over 125 members representing approximately $4 billion (U.S.) in premiums.